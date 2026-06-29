When it comes to reproductive health, most women only focus on hormones, diet, or fertility treatments. Very few know that everyday lifestyle habits can also play a significant role in how well the ovaries function over time. While ovarian ageing is a natural part of life, certain daily behaviours may contribute to speeding up the process, affecting egg quality and overall reproductive health.

In a latest Instagram reel, nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary shares five of the most common things women often do that make their ovaries age faster than their skin. “When we talk about egg quality, most women immediately think about supplements,” she writes, advising women to check out these 5 things that might be affecting their fertility before taking any supplements:

Mitochondrial Dysfunction

According to the National Institutes of Health, “Mitochondrial dysfunction is the failure of mitochondria, the energy-producing 'factories' inside our cells, to generate sufficient energy for the body.” When this happens, cells lack the fuel required to function correctly, which leads to tissue damage, severe fatigue, and other chronic health conditions. “Your eggs need more energy than any other cell in your body to mature. So when there's less sleep and less nutrition, you starve your mitochondria, and it is your eggs that are going to pay a price for it,” the nutritionist explains.

Oxidative Stress

“Think of it like cellular rust,” the nutritionist shares, explaining that when you have blood sugar crashes because you are eating too much processed food, or sometimes when you eat too much of a portion of carbohydrates in a day and when you have chronic stress, all of these are slowly damaging your follicles.

Low Androgens

She shares, "Women also need testosterone, and when you have low DHA and low testosterone, it can quietly attack follicle growth, ovulation, your libido, and energy.” This also causes the ovaries to age faster.

Chronic Stress and Cortisol Chaos

The nutritionist explains, “When cortisol is chronically high, then the conversation between your brain and your ovaries breaks, and your ovulation, progesterone, and cycle regularity break along with it.”

Infertility Is Not About Trying At The Right Time

She further shares that the egg quality is shaped years before women try to conceive. Hence, infertility is not only about trying to conceive at the right time.

She adds that the good news is that every single one of these can actually be influenced. “Every hormone you make depends on adequate energy availability,” she shares, explaining that food is the most overlooked component when it comes to preparing for conception, and that is why meals built around protein, fibre, and healthy fats often support fertility.

She concludes her post by stating that some of the most important work for fertility happens while we rest, recover, and allow our body to feel safe enough to prioritise reproduction.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.