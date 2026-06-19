When a couple is told their lifestyle looks "normal," it is easy to assume fertility problems must follow the same logic: eat well, sleep, cut stress, and conception will follow. Unfortunately, human reproduction is rarely that simple. As a senior clinician, I have seen many men who live healthy lives yet carry hidden biological factors. From chromosomal anomalies to subtle molecular marks on sperm, they can silently erode fertility even when lifestyle appears ideal. This matters because accurate diagnosis changes management, counselling and outcomes.

First, some genetic causes of male infertility are clear and have been very well studied. Klinefelter syndrome (where the man has an extra X chromosome, 47, XXY) and big chromosomal abnormalities can lead to the development of small, fibrotic testes with almost no sperm production. These cases can be identified by performing a karyotype test, and they significantly contribute to explaining a portion of non-obstructive azoospermia cases.

On the other hand, microdeletions in certain parts of the long arm of the Y chromosome the AZF (azoospermia factor) regions are one of the most common genetic causes of male infertility and men with extremely low sperm counts or no sperm, are typically tested for them. The prevalence of Y chromosome microdeletions has been reported to be quite high in men with azoospermia, and lower but still significant in those with severe oligozoospermia.

Second, single-gene disorders can also present as a 'normal' state of health. Well-known examples include mutations of the CFTR gene, long recognised for cystic fibrosis but also implicated in congenital bilateral absence of the vas deferens (CBAVD), a cause of obstructive azoospermia due to anatomical obstruction. More recent studies from the Indian reproductive genetics community have also identified other genes (such as ADGRG2, among others) that can be identified as idiopathic, emphasizing the need for our diagnostic 'toolbox' to keep pace with new advances. For infertile couples, mutation identification is clearly important.

Third, in addition to the DNA sequence, sperm also carry epigenetic information, methylation patterns and chromatin marks which affect fertilisation, embryo development and even the long-term health of the offspring. These epigenetic marks are altered as one gets older and by different exposures, and the growing research connects changes in sperm methylation with low fertilisation rates, defective embryo development, and reduced live birth rates. Hence, a man can be young, physically fit and a non-smoker, but still have epigenetic changes that significantly lower his ability to reproduce.

What this means in terms of clinical practice is simple but often neglected. Lifestyle factors are still relevant; obesity, smoking, alcohol, and environmental factors will impair sperm quality and should be managed, but normal lifestyle factors do not rule out genetic or epigenetic origins that need to be diagnosed in the lab. In men with azoospermia, severe oligozoospermia, small or soft testes, a history of cryptorchidism, young-onset infertility, or a family history of genetic disorders, specific testing (karyotype, Y microdeletion analysis, CFTR and gene panels as appropriate) should be routine. Recent guidelines and reviews reflect this organized approach.

Who Needs Genetic Testing?

Azoospermia and men with severe oligospermia <5 million / ml and common genetic tests that can help determine genetic disorder

Karyotyping for numerical and structural rearrangements

Y chromosome microdeletion

Finally, the patient implications are humane as well as medical. A correct diagnosis prevents futile therapy, guides the decision between surgery, sperm retrieval with ICSI or donation, and helps define genetic risk to offspring. A couple undergoing IVF should be offered Preimplantation Genetic Screening because abnormalities in sperm may increase the risk of aneuploidy, unbalanced chromosomal translocation & imprinting disorders in the foetus. It also prevents accusation: infertility is seldom the consequence of moral failure or lifestyle moralising, but sometimes it's just biology. The physician must take the lead in clear and compassionate communication and initiate genetic counselling when indicated.

Lastly, do not let the phrase "normal lifestyle" lull you into complacency. When conception does not happen after an appropriate time, seek a full, evidence-based, and genetics-aware evaluation. Science now offers the ability to diagnose many hidden causes; using it wisely turns uncertainty into options - and in my experience, options are the beginning of hope.

(By Dr. J Krithika Devi, Clinical Director & Fertility Specialist, Nova IVF Fertility, Chennai)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.