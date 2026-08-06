Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 2, 2026, launched the Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan (Drug-Free Youth for Developed India Pledge Campaign), calling upon young Indians to stay away from substance abuse and contribute towards building a developed India by 2047. Addressing the nationwide campaign, the Prime Minister stressed that a healthy, productive, and drug-free youth population is essential for India's social and economic progress. He described drug addiction as a challenge that not only harms individuals but also weakens families, communities, and the nation as a whole. The campaign witnessed participation from over one crore young people across the country, making it one of the largest anti-drug awareness initiatives in recent years.

"Starting of Nasha Mukt Abhiyan is indeed a very appropriate and needed public health measure. Drug abuse issues are no questions of choice or lack of control. They are actually chronic mental ailments whose causes range from biological to psychological and even sociological. Hence, a nation-wide awareness drive would certainly help bring into focus the issues of prevention, identification and treatment of these problems," says Dr.Samant Darshi, Psychiatrist and De addiction specialist, Director -Psymate Healthcare,Noida.

A Nationwide Movement Against Drug Abuse

According to Dr Darshi, the focus of PM Narendra Modi on the issue of a drug-free India as part of Viksit Bharat concept is well noted as the first requirement for the development of a nation is a healthy citizenry. Since drug addiction influences one's educational opportunities, employability, family welfare and overall economic productivity, efforts for spreading awareness in such a way could reap rewards in the long term.

The Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan was organised simultaneously at more than 28,000 locations across India. According to the Prime Minister, the campaign brought together more than 125 organisations, including educational institutions, spiritual groups, public organisations, industries, and community bodies. During the event, participating youth took a pledge to support the vision of a drug-free India and encourage others to stay away from substance abuse.

The campaign also saw active participation from leaders across different states, reflecting a collective effort to address drug abuse through awareness and community engagement.

100 Weeks Of Activities Planned

Prime Minister Modi announced that the campaign will continue beyond the launch through a 100-week nationwide programme. The initiative will include activities focused on:

Sports

Art and culture

Meditation

Spiritual programmes

Community service

Youth engagement initiatives

The objective is to encourage healthy lifestyles while providing young people with positive alternatives to substance use.

Why Is Drug-Free Youth Important?

Speaking during the programme, the Prime Minister highlighted the growing role of India's youth in shaping the country's future. He noted that young Indians are making significant contributions in sectors such as:

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Start-ups

Scientific research

Space exploration

Sports

Innovation

According to him, protecting this demographic from drug addiction is essential for achieving the goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047. He emphasised that substance abuse affects not only physical and mental health but also educational achievement, productivity, and national development.

Drug Addiction Is More Than A Personal Problem

The Prime Minister also warned that drug abuse can have broader national consequences. He said hostile forces may attempt to exploit addiction to weaken society, making substance abuse not only a health issue but also a matter of national concern. He urged communities to work together to prevent addiction before it begins by promoting awareness, education, and early intervention.

Breaking The Stigma Around Addiction

Another key message of the campaign was the importance of treating addiction as a health condition rather than a moral failing. "But mere awareness drives are not sufficient. There needs to be more community based de-addiction services, trained personnel for the same, school and college prevention measures, family counseling and continuous follow-up treatment for these patients to avoid relapses. The youth in particular require life skills training. Equally significant is the need to sensitize families and communities towards identifying early warning signs of drug abuse and seeking professional help. Recovery is attainable with the right treatment and empathy," Dr Darshi says.

Prime Minister Modi encouraged individuals struggling with substance abuse to seek professional help instead of suffering in silence. He pointed out that rehabilitation centres and treatment facilities are available to support recovery and appealed to society to respect and encourage people who are trying to overcome addiction rather than stigmatise them. Experts have long maintained that family support, counselling, medical care, and rehabilitation significantly improve recovery outcomes for people with substance use disorders.

Government's Crackdown On Drug Trafficking

Alongside awareness initiatives, the Prime Minister highlighted the government's intensified action against drug trafficking networks. He said authorities have significantly increased:

Drug seizures

Arrests of traffickers

Enforcement actions against organised drug networks

He also expressed confidence that both the Union and state governments would continue working together to curb drug abuse and strengthen preventive measures across the country.

Why Awareness Matters

Health experts say substance abuse often begins during adolescence or early adulthood, making preventive education especially important. Awareness campaigns can help young people:

Understand the health risks associated with drugs

Recognise peer pressure

Seek help early

Build healthy coping mechanisms

Reduce stigma surrounding addiction treatment

Combining education with community engagement and accessible rehabilitation services is considered one of the most effective approaches to reducing substance abuse. The launch of the Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan marks a nationwide effort to tackle drug abuse through awareness, community participation, and sustained engagement. With more than one crore young people taking part and a 100-week programme of activities planned, the initiative aims to encourage healthier lifestyles while reinforcing the message that a drug-free youth population is essential for achieving the vision of a developed India by 2047.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.