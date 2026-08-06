H1N1, or swine flu, cases are reported globally as well as in India, according to India's National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). The ongoing surveillance on the seasonal disease is necessary to control the ongoing health burden, as it tends to spread in clusters. Swine flu tends to confuse people, as the symptoms tend to often mimic those of a common cold. Knowing the difference between these symptoms is necessary, as swine flu needs medical treatment while the common cold can be managed with over-the-counter medication. In order to understand the early warning signs, individuals who need medical care sooner can receive timely treatment.

When swine flu infects an individual, it tends to cause day 1 as it causes a sudden fever that is often high-grade. It can also cause chills, shivering, severe body aches (myalgia), headache, extreme fatigue or malaise, dry cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, and loss of appetite. These symptoms also tend to happen when you are undergoing a common cold. But if you know the source of the infection and the severity of the symptoms, then you can figure out and seek necessary medical treatment.

What Is The H1N1 Virus?

The H1N1 virus is categorised as a subtype of influenza A, or most commonly known as swine flu. This is a contagious respiratory infection that affects the nose, throat, and sometimes even the lungs. The incubation period of the respiratory droplets varies, but it typically happens when they are released when an infected person coughs, sneezes, talks, or breathes near other people.

The H1N1 virus strain gained global attention with the outbreak of 2009 that forced people to practise safety measures in public. The sudden nature of the viral infection taking control of the host body is what should make you seek medical attention.

Day-1 Symptoms Of The H1N1 Virus

The Centre for Disease Control (CDC) has detailed that during day 1 of the symptoms of swine flu, people can develop the following symptoms, such as sudden high fever, severe body aches, chills, and many other symptoms depending on how your body fights the viral infection.

Sudden High Fever

After the incubation period and exposure to respiratory droplets, people present with a sudden fever. The temperature is usually above 100 degrees Fahrenheit, or 37.8 degrees Celsius. This can also be checked when you take your body temperature using a thermometer.

Severe Body Aches

The H1N1 virus tends to result in severe body aches that can be identified as muscle pain or overall fatigue. The intensity of the body ache is much more severe than that of a common cold.

Chills And Shivering

If you are suffering from chills and shivering that appear with sudden fever, body aches, headache, and extreme fatigue, then you should get tested for H1N1.

Persistent Headache

When an individual has a persistent headache, it could be related to a swine flu infection. But people need to figure out how a cluster of symptoms is causing them discomfort.

Dry Cough

The H1N1 virus tends to infect the respiratory tract, causing inflammation of the airways and throat. This type of irritation tends to trigger a cough reflex, which can cause a dry, hacking cough that can go on for days or even weeks if it is left ignored.

Extreme Tiredness

Extreme tiredness can affect people who are infected with swine flu. While with a common cold, there is only a moderate amount of tiredness. The main cause behind this is the strong inflammatory response of the body due to an excess of cytokines. These cytokines cause extreme exhaustion, weakness, low energy levels, difficulty concentrating, and increased need for rest and sleep.

H1N1 vs Common Cold: Key Differences

The symptoms during an H1N1 infection and a common cold begin with the following severity:

Fever: Begins suddenly and is common in an H1N1 infection, while for a common cold, it is rare.

Body ache: It is severe in H1N1 infection and mild in a common cold.

Fatigue: It is significant in H1N1 infection, while it is mild in a common cold.

Chills: It is common in an H1N1 virus but uncommon in a common cold.

Sneezing: It is less common in an H1N1 virus, while in a common cold, people sneeze a lot.

Runny nose: It can happen sometimes in an H1N1 infection, while it is common in a common cold.

Headache: It is frequent but rare in a common cold.

Symptoms That May Suggest H1N1 Instead Of A Cold

If you are confused about whether you are dealing with the H1N1 virus or the common cold, then you need to know these symptoms; if they present themselves, then you need medical treatment:

Sudden-onset illness

High fever

Severe weakness

Body pain

Chest discomfort

Persistent cough

H1N1 warning signs are many, and their severity should force you to seek timely treatment.

When Should You Seek Medical Attention?

An infection can slowly escalate to a medical emergency if you ignore these red flags. As and when they present themselves, you need to make sure that you are prompt in seeking a doctor's help. Here are the red flags or severe symptoms of an H1N1 virus:

Difficulty breathing

Persistent chest pain

Blue lips or face

Confusion

Severe dehydration

Symptoms worsening after initial improvement

Who Faces A Higher Risk Of Severe H1N1 Infection?

People are at a higher risk of developing a severe H1N1 infection if they fall into these categories:

Pregnant women

Older adults

Young children

People with diabetes

Patients with heart disease

Those with weakened immunity

How To Protect Yourself From H1N1

You can protect yourself from a severe H1N1 infection by following these steps:

An annual flu vaccination can strengthen your immunity.

Hand hygiene is necessary, especially while eating food.

Respiratory etiquette should be followed, as you could be a spreader of the disease.

Avoiding close contact with infected individuals is necessary to contain the spread.

Staying home when sick is necessary, as public spaces can increase the infection rate.

H1N1 infection can cause many severe symptoms that need to be medically managed. For effective treatment, you need to seek timely medical help and know the difference between a common cold and an H1N1 infection.

Also Read: The 48-Hour Fever Rule: How To Tell the Difference Between A Monsoon Viral Infection And Early Dengue

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.