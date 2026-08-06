Sugar-free drinks are often seen as a healthier alternative to regular soft drinks, but are they always the better choice? Choosing the right beverage can be just as important as choosing the right meal when it comes to maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

If you are going for sugar-free soft drinks to cut calories and lose weight, nutritionist Lovneet Batra says it may not be the best approach. In a recent Instagram post, she explains why replacing regular soda with diet alternatives may not always support weight-loss goals. She further suggests opting for traditional Indian beverages instead.

"It has zero calories, so it won't affect my fat loss," Batra says, calling it a common myth. According to her, weight loss is influenced not just by calorie intake but also by hormonal and gut health.

"If you are replacing regular soda with diet alternatives but still struggling with stubborn belly fat or 4 PM sugar cravings, you are missing the bigger picture. Weight loss is governed by hormonal and gut health, not just basic calorie math," she writes.

Why does she advise against sugar-free drinks?

Batra says artificial sweeteners can trick the brain into expecting glucose. When glucose does not arrive, it may increase sugar cravings, potentially leading to overeating. She also claims that artificial sweeteners such as aspartame and sucralose may negatively affect healthy gut bacteria, which she says can contribute to "visceral inflammation that locks in fat" and make weight management more challenging.

What does she recommend instead?

Instead of diet sodas and energy drinks, Batra recommends choosing traditional Indian beverages made with simple ingredients. Batra encourages people to replace chemical sodas and energy drinks with local, real-food beverages as part of a balanced lifestyle. The alternatives include:

Chilled sattu sharbat, which she says is rich in plant protein and fibre and helps keep you full.

Spiced buttermilk, which she says provides natural probiotics that support gut health. She explains that the traditional drink instantly cures afternoon bloating and puffiness.

Mint lemonade with rock salt, which she says helps soothe the digestive tract and restores electrolytes.

Fresh coconut water, which she recommends as a natural source of potassium and a refreshing alternative to sugary drinks.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.