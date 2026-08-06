Cyclospora outbreak in the United States has raised fresh concerns about the safety of fresh produce. Health officials from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have expanded their investigation after linking thousands of illnesses to recalled iceberg lettuce. The outbreak, which was initially connected to nine states, has now spread to 15 states. According to the latest FDA update, the outbreak has been linked to 6,358 confirmed illnesses, at least 278 hospitalisations, and two deaths in Michigan. Investigators say many patients had eaten at Taco Bell restaurants or consumed recalled iceberg lettuce supplied by Taylor Farms de Mexico before falling ill.

The FDA says the recalled lettuce was sourced from central Mexico, and Taylor Farms de Mexico voluntarily recalled all affected iceberg lettuce products on July 17. These products were distributed to restaurants, food-service providers and retailers, including some Walmart Marketside-branded salad products. Officials believe the actual number of infections is likely much higher because many people with mild symptoms do not seek medical care or undergo testing. The investigation is still ongoing, and more cases may be identified in the coming weeks because some Cyclospora infections can take several weeks to confirm.

What Is Cyclospora?

Cyclospora is a microscopic parasite called Cyclospora cayetanensis. It causes an intestinal illness known as cyclosporiasis. People become infected by eating food or drinking water contaminated with the parasite. Unlike many foodborne germs, Cyclospora needs time outside the human body before it becomes infectious, meaning it is not usually spread directly from one person to another. Fresh fruits and vegetables are the most common sources because they are often eaten raw and may become contaminated during growing, harvesting or washing.

How Did The Outbreak Spread?

The FDA's investigation traced the outbreak to shredded iceberg lettuce supplied by Taylor Farms de Mexico. Investigators used patient interviews and food supply records to identify a common source. Many people who fell ill reported eating shredded iceberg lettuce served at Taco Bell restaurants or consuming recalled retail products.

Although one laboratory test on lettuce was later found to be a false positive, the FDA says strong evidence still points to the recalled lettuce as the likely source. The recall remains in place while the investigation continues.

Symptoms Of Cyclospora Infection

Symptoms usually appear about one week after a person swallows the parasite. Common signs include:

Frequent watery diarrhoea

Stomach cramps

Loss of appetite

Weight loss

Bloating

Excessive gas

Nausea

Fatigue

Headache

Low-grade fever in some cases

Who Is At Greater Risk?

Anyone can get infected, but some people are more likely to develop severe illness, including:

Older adults

Young children

Pregnant women

People with weakened immune systems

Individuals with serious underlying medical conditions

These people may face a higher risk of dehydration and complications if diarrhoea becomes severe.

Precautions To Keep Yourself Protected

Although this outbreak is linked to a specific recalled product, food safety experts recommend following simple precautions to reduce the risk of foodborne infections:

Avoid recalled products: Do not eat any recalled iceberg lettuce or salad products included in the FDA recall.

Do not eat any recalled iceberg lettuce or salad products included in the FDA recall. Wash your hands: Wash hands thoroughly with soap and water before preparing food and after handling raw produce.

Wash hands thoroughly with soap and water before preparing food and after handling raw produce. Clean kitchen surfaces: Wash cutting boards, knives, containers and countertops that may have come into contact with recalled lettuce to prevent cross-contamination.

Wash cutting boards, knives, containers and countertops that may have come into contact with recalled lettuce to prevent cross-contamination. Buy produce from reliable sources: Purchase fruits and vegetables from trusted retailers that follow food safety guidelines.

What Should You Do If You Develop Symptoms?

If you develop severe diarrhoea, dehydration or stomach pain after eating fresh produce, especially recalled iceberg lettuce, contact a healthcare provider. Cyclosporiasis is usually treated with prescription antibiotics. Early diagnosis can help shorten the illness and prevent complications.

Make sure to seek immediate medical attention if you experience persistent diarrhoea, dizziness, signs of dehydration, inability to keep fluids down, or symptoms lasting for several days.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.