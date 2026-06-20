Exercise, a healthy lifestyle, and a balanced diet are essential for good health. Increasingly, people are turning to the gym for fitness, driven by social media and cinema, leading many young men to adopt extreme workout routines. Unfortunately, this obsession with achieving a heavily muscled body may negatively impact male fertility, a scientifically supported concern.

The risks of excessive exercise

While a sedentary lifestyle is detrimental to health, excessive exercise can be equally harmful. Moderate exercise has been shown to enhance fertility and overall health in men. However, intense physical activity can have the opposite effect. Vigorous workouts can lower fertility levels. Activities such as overtraining and heavy weightlifting, which leave a person constantly breathless and exhausted, fall into this category. Additionally, extreme heat exposure around the scrotal area can disrupt hormone balance and reduce sperm production. Intense exercise may even damage sperm DNA.

The role of steroids

The use of anabolic-androgenic steroids is rising rapidly among young people. These synthetic forms of testosterone can confuse the body's hormonal signalling system. When testosterone is introduced from external sources, the brain misinterprets this signal, which reduces the body's own production of testosterone. As a result, the signals to the testes to produce testosterone and sperm can be shut down, leading to a significant decline in sperm count. In severe cases, this may result in azoospermia, or the complete absence of sperm.

Choosing supplements carefully

Many gym enthusiasts use supplements to enhance muscle gain. Basic protein powders and standard vitamin supplements are generally considered safe and effective. While not all supplements are harmful, the concern arises with unregulated or contaminated supplements, which may contain hidden steroids or hormone-like substances without proper labelling. The use of such products can disrupt hormone levels and, over time, affect sperm production.

Recovery after discontinuing anabolic steroids varies from person to person. Many men can resume normal sperm production after stopping steroid use, but those who have taken high doses for extended periods may experience prolonged hormonal suppression, sometimes requiring fertility treatment.

In conclusion, strength training, adequate sleep, and proper nutrition are essential to promote both physical strength and reproductive health. Before considering injections, steroids, or other substances, it's crucial to understand the potential long-term impact on fertility.

(Dr Meenu Handa, Director of Fertility & IVF, Motherhood Hospital, Gurgaon)

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