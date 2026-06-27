India is witnessing a significant social shift and there are more young adults today prioritising education, career growth, financial stability, entrepreneurship, and personal aspirations before starting a family. While these choices reflect a progressive and evolving society, they have also contributed to a growing trend of delayed parenthood.

As a specialist working in the fields of evidence-based sexual medicine, infertility, and reproductive health for many years, I often meet couples who assume that fertility will remain unchanged until they decide they are ready for children. Unfortunately, biology does not always align with modern lifestyles. One of the most important conversations couples need to have before their mid-30s is about fertility awareness. The goal is not to create anxiety in place of helping individuals make informed decisions about their reproductive future.

Delayed Parenthood Is Becoming the New Normal

This growing trend is also reflected in national health data. According to the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5), the average age at marriage and first childbirth has gradually increased across urban India as more individuals pursue higher education, career development, and financial stability before starting families and at the same time these social changes bring many advantages, also make fertility awareness an increasingly important part of long-term health planning.

Fertility and Age: What Every Couple Should Understand

One of the biggest misconceptions I encounter is the belief that fertility declines suddenly at a specific age and in reality, fertility changes gradually over time. For women, fertility is at its peak during the twenties. Many women can conceive naturally in their 30s, fertility gradually declines with age and after 35 both the number and quality of eggs decrease, making it more difficult to get pregnant and increasing the risk of pregnancy-related complications so that is why fertility awareness becomes increasingly important as women grow older.

Many men are unaware that age can affect fertility as well as remain fertile for longer than women, sperm quality, motility, and genetic health can gradually decline with age. Growing research suggests that paternal age may influence a couple's chances of conception and, in some cases, may be linked to certain health risks in children and the reality is that fertility is not just a women's issue as well as a shared journey that involves both partners.

Why More Couples Are Facing Fertility Challenges

The increase in infertility cases is not just because people are having kids in life but also due to the way we live today which can hurt our ability to have children. Modern lifestyle factors play a role in reproductive health issues. Delayed parenthood and these lifestyle factors are contributors to the rising infertility rates. Stress, inadequate sleep, sedentary habits, obesity, smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, environmental pollutants, and medical conditions such as:

PMOS

Diabetes

Thyroid disorders

Hormonal imbalances can affect fertility in both men and women

In men, declining sperm quality has emerged as a growing global concern, with chronic stress, poor nutrition, lack of physical activity, toxin exposure, and metabolic disorders further contributing to reproductive challenges and as a result, many couples are often surprised to discover that fertility issues may begin developing years before they actively start planning for pregnancy.

The Power of Knowing Your Fertility Health Early

One of the most valuable tools available to young adults today is knowledge. Fertility awareness does not mean rushing into parenthood, understanding your reproductive health early enough to make informed choices.

Simple fertility assessments can provide useful insights So women may benefit from evaluating ovarian reserve, menstrual health, and reproductive hormone levels and men can assess fertility through basic semen analysis and reproductive health evaluations. These tests do not predict the future with absolute certainty, but they can help identify potential concerns before they become significant obstacles.

In my experience many couples who wish they had assessed their fertility several years earlier. Early awareness often creates more options and better outcomes.

Can Career Growth and Family Planning Coexist? Yes, They Can

One of the most common concerns among young professionals is the belief that career ambitions and family planning cannot go hand in hand but still advances in reproductive medicine have provided greater flexibility, with options such as egg and sperm freezing helping individuals preserve their reproductive potential while pursuing personal, educational, or professional goals.

These technologies can offer valuable support, they are not guaranteed solutions but the best outcomes are often achieved when individuals understand their fertility health early and make informed, proactive decisions and at the last, the focus should be on timely planning in place of indefinite postponement.

Breaking the Silence Around Fertility

Even increasing awareness, fertility remains a sensitive topic in many Indian households. Conversations about reproductive health are often delayed until a problem arises. Unfortunately, fertility is one area where waiting can sometimes reduce available options. Couples should feel comfortable discussing :

Reproductive goals

Timelines

Lifestyle habits

Potential health concerns long before they decide to start a family

Healthcare professionals can play an important role in providing guidance, education, and evidence-based advice during this process and seeking information about fertility should be viewed no differently than monitoring heart health, nutrition, or overall wellness.

A Message to Young Couples

Delayed parenthood is a personal choice, and there is no single timeline that fits every individual or family. Still fertility awareness should become an essential part of life planning. Understanding your reproductive health before your mid-30s does not mean changing your goals or priorities. That simply means making those decisions with greater clarity and confidence.

As medical science continues to advance, we have more tools than ever to support individuals on their parenthood journey. Yet one truth remains unchanged: awareness is most powerful when it comes early. The most important fertility decision is not when you choose to become a parent. It is understanding your options before time begins to limit them.

(By Dr. Saransh Jain, Managing Director & Head of Department of Sexual Health & Medicine, Urology, Andrology, Infertility & New Products Development at Dr. S. K. Jain's Burlington Clinic (P) Ltd., Lucknow, and a recognised sexual health specialist in India and infertility specialist)

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