How Often Should You Get Tested For STIs? A Doctor Explains

Sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), also known as sexually transmitted infections (STIs), are infections of the urogenital system that spread mainly through sexual contact (vaginal, anal, or oral). Some can also spread through blood, shared needles, or from mother to baby during pregnancy or birth. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 1 million curable sexually transmitted infections (STIs) are acquired every day worldwide in people 15-49 years old, the majority of which are asymptomatic. WHO also states more than 30 different bacteria, viruses and parasites are known to be transmitted through sexual contact.

Eight pathogens are linked to some of the most common STIs. Of these, 4 are currently curable, which are: syphilis, gonorrhoea, chlamydia and trichomoniasis. The other 4 are viral infections: hepatitis B, herpes simplex virus (HSV), HIV and human papillomavirus (HPV). Check here some of the most common STDs:

Chlamydia: Often has no symptoms; can cause infertility if untreated

Gonorrhea: May cause discharge, pain during urination

Syphilis: Starts with painless sores, can become serious if untreated

HIV/AIDS: Attacks the immune system

Human papillomavirus (HPV): Can cause genital warts and some cancers

Herpes (HSV-1 & HSV-2): Causes painful blisters or sores

Trichomoniasis: A parasite causing itching and discharge

Hepatitis B & C: Affects the liver

Symptoms Of STIs

Symptoms of STDs can vary widely. Here are some of the most common ones:

No symptoms at all (very common)

Unusual discharge from genitals

Pain or burning during urination

Sores, bumps, or rashes in genital area

Itching or irritation

Pain during sex

How Often To Get Tested For STIs?

Speaking to NDTV, Dr Niti Kautish, Director, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Fortis Escorts Hospital Faridabad, said, "The recommended frequency for sexually transmitted infection (STI/STD) testing in women depends on age, sexual activity, risk factors, and overall health."

For sexually active women under the age of 25, testing is generally recommended at least once a year. This is especially important for infections like chlamydia and gonorrhea, which are common in younger women and often show no symptoms. Annual screening helps detect these early and prevent complications such as pelvic inflammatory disease or infertility.

Women aged 25 and older should also get tested annually if they have risk factors. These include having new or multiple sexual partners, a partner who has an STI, or inconsistent condom use. Even in long-term relationships, testing may still be recommended if there is any uncertainty about exclusivity.

For women who are pregnant, STI testing is a routine part of prenatal care. Testing usually occurs early in pregnancy for infections such as HIV, syphilis, hepatitis B, and sometimes chlamydia and gonorrhea. In certain cases, repeat testing later in pregnancy may be advised to protect both mother and baby.

Women with higher risk factors may need more frequent testing- every 3 to 6 months. This includes those with multiple partners, those who engage in unprotected sex, or those with a history of previous STIs. Regular testing ensures early diagnosis and treatment, reducing the risk of transmission and complications.

It's also important to get tested whenever symptoms appear. Signs like unusual discharge, burning during urination, pelvic pain, sores, or itching should never be ignored. Even mild symptoms can indicate an infection that requires treatment.

Additionally, testing is recommended before starting a new sexual relationship, even if both partners feel healthy. Many STIs can remain asymptomatic for long periods, so testing provides reassurance and promotes responsible sexual health.

Routine screening for HIV is advised at least once in a lifetime for all adults, and more frequently for those at higher risk. Screening for cervical cancer through Pap smears (starting at age 21) is also important, as it can detect changes caused by human papillomavirus (HPV), a common sexually transmitted infection.

"Ultimately, the best approach is to consult your gynaecologist , who can recommend a personalised testing schedule based on individual lifestyle and risk. Regular testing is a key part of maintaining sexual health, preventing complications, and protecting both oneself and partners," added Dr Kautish.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.