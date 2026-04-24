Sexually Transmitted Infections: Doctor Explains Early Signs And Symptoms People Ignore

Sexually transmitted infections (STIs) remain a major yet under-discussed public health concern worldwide, largely because their early symptoms are often subtle, painless and easy to ignore. According to the World Health Organization, more than 1 million STIs are acquired every day globally, many of which go undiagnosed in their early stages. The challenge lies in the deceptive nature of these infections. Unlike common illnesses that trigger immediate discomfort, STIs such as chlamydia or syphilis may begin with symptoms so mild that they are dismissed as routine skin issues or temporary infections. This delay in recognition often leads to complications, including infertility, chronic pelvic pain and even neurological damage.

Experts emphasise that awareness and early detection are critical. Recognising unusual changes in the body and seeking timely medical advice can significantly reduce long-term health risks. In many cases, early-stage STIs are easily treatable with medication, making prompt action not just beneficial but essential.

Why Early STI Symptoms Are Often Ignored

"When it comes to modern medical science, there is a concerning pattern among people whereby they ignore the subtle signs of sexually transmitted infections. The problem lies in the fact that sexually transmitted diseases do not necessarily bring any immediate physical sensations of being ill," says Dr. Sangeeta Rao, Consultant Obstetrician, Gynecologist & Laparoscopic Surgeon at Motherhood Hospitals, Indiranagar, Bengaluru.

She explains that these infections often present as minor, easily misinterpreted symptoms. "For instance, an insignificant, non-painful bump could be considered a normal ingrown hair, while some abnormality of bodily fluids could be attributed to a harmless sweat rash or a vaginal yeast infection. However, all these little details could mean the beginning of a syphilis or chlamydia disease," she adds.

This misinterpretation delays diagnosis and treatment, allowing infections to progress silently.

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Common Early Signs You Should Not Ignore

Many STIs share overlapping early symptoms that may seem harmless. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, some key warning signs include:

Unusual discharge from the vagina or penis

Small, painless sores or bumps in the genital area

Burning sensation during urination

Mild itching or irritation

Lower abdominal discomfort

These symptoms may be intermittent or disappear on their own, which often leads people to believe the issue has resolved.

The Hidden Danger: Dormant Infections

"The symptoms are generally not severe enough to cause alarm, and therefore many people opt not to deal with the problem at once, which, however, could result in irreparable harm to one's health and infertility," warns Dr. Rao.

One of the most dangerous aspects of STIs is their ability to remain dormant. "There are certain diseases that may go into a dormant state, during which the patient appears to be completely healthy while the bacteria or virus remains alive inside their body, infecting other people too," she explains.

For example, untreated Syphilis can progress through stages and eventually affect the brain and nervous system, leading to serious complications. Similarly, untreated Chlamydia can cause pelvic inflammatory disease, a major cause of infertility in women.

Why Testing Is Critical

Despite the risks, testing rates remain low due to stigma and lack of awareness. "Taking a test is a simple and private thing to do, but no one wants to take one because of the stigma that exists in society around STIs," says Dr. Rao.

Health authorities stress that regular screening is essential, especially for sexually active individuals. The World Health Organization recommends routine STI testing as part of preventive healthcare, particularly for high-risk groups. Early diagnosis allows for timely treatment, often with simple antibiotic regimens in the case of bacterial infections, preventing complications and further transmission.

Breaking The Stigma Around STIs

Social stigma continues to be one of the biggest barriers to early diagnosis. Many individuals avoid seeking help due to embarrassment or fear of judgement.

Dr. Rao highlights the importance of shifting this mindset: "It would be great for everyone to be aware of what is happening to our bodies such that whenever we experience something weird in the body, like a rash or a scratch, then we get help. This should not be done out of fear but for wisdom and responsibility because when detected at the early stages, such conditions are very easy to manage using simple medication."

Public health campaigns and education can play a vital role in normalising conversations around sexual health and encouraging proactive care.

Also Read: How Diabetes And Heart Disease Impact Sexual Health In Men, Women

Long-Term Complications Of Untreated STIs

If left untreated, STIs can lead to serious health issues, including:

Infertility in both men and women

Chronic pelvic pain

Pregnancy complications

Increased risk of HIV transmission

Neurological and cardiovascular damage

According to the World Health Organization, untreated STIs are a significant contributor to reproductive health problems worldwide, particularly in low- and middle-income countries.

Sexually transmitted infections often start quietly, with symptoms that are easy to dismiss or misinterpret. However, ignoring these early signs can lead to severe and sometimes irreversible health complications.

As experts highlight, awareness, timely testing and reducing stigma are key to tackling this growing health concern. Paying attention to subtle changes in the body and seeking medical advice without delay can make all the difference. In the case of STIs, early action is not just about treatment, it is about protecting long-term health and preventing the spread of infection.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.