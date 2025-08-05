UK Battles Gonorrhoea Crisis, Launches World's First Vaccine Amid Alarming Infection Rates

England has officially launched the world's first gonorrhoea vaccination programme, as cases of the sexually transmitted infection (STI) reach an all-time high. Starting today, sexual health clinics across the country will offer the vaccine free of charge to eligible individuals.

The National Health Service (NHS) and the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) announced the rollout earlier this year in response to rising infections and growing concern over antibiotic-resistant strains of gonorrhoea. The vaccine aims to curb the spread of the disease, which has become increasingly difficult to treat due to resistance to key antibiotics, including azithromycin and ceftriaxone.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), there were 82.4 million new gonorrhoea cases globally in 2020 among adults aged 15 to 49. With traditional treatments becoming less effective, health officials view vaccination as a critical step in STI prevention and public health protection.

Ashley Dalton, the UK's minister for public health and prevention, said in a statement that "rolling out this world-leading gonorrhoea vaccination programme in sexual health clinics in England represents a major breakthrough in preventing an infection that has reached record levels."

She added, "This government's world-first vaccination programme will help turn the tide on infections, as well as tackle head-on the growing threat of antibiotic resistance.

"I strongly encourage anyone who is eligible to come forward for vaccination, to protect not only yourselves but also your sexual partners."

According to NHS, the groundbreaking vaccination programme comes at a critical time, with diagnoses of gonorrhoea reaching their highest levels since records began. In 2023, a record 85,000 cases of the disease were reported in England - three times higher than in 2012.