Stomach Cancer Symptoms: 7 Signs Of The Deadly Condition You Should Know

Stomach cancer, also known as gastric cancer, happens when cancer cells start to grow in the stomach. This can happen in any part of the stomach, however, in most cases, it can happen in the main part of the stomach, which is known as the stomach body. According to the World Cancer Research Fund, stomach cancer is the 5th most common cancer worldwide. It is the 4th most common cancer in men and the 7th most common cancer in women. There were 968,784 new cases of stomach cancer in 2022.

The disease usually starts slowly and it is easy to miss since the early signs are similar to regular digestion problems such as acidity, indigestion, or occasional stomach pain. However, spotting the warning signs can improve treatment results. Here, take a look at some of the signs of stomach cancer.

Symptoms Of Stomach Cancer

1. Persistent indigestion or heartburn

Mild acidity or burning in the upper abdomen is common and usually harmless. However, when it becomes frequent or constant, it can be a sign of stomach cancer. In this context, the burning or discomfort is usually felt just above the navel (upper-mid abdomen) and may not improve with regular antacids or simple lifestyle changes. This type of indigestion often keeps returning over weeks or months, even when there is no clear trigger.

2. Feeling full after very small meals

A lot of people occasionally feel full quickly. However, in stomach cancer the sense of fullness becomes a regular pattern. Even a small portion of food may feel like too much, and the person may stop eating midway through a meal because the stomach feels excessively full, tight, or heavy. This happens because a tumour grows in the upper or middle part of the stomach, reducing the space available for food or partially blocking the passage of food out of the stomach.

3. Unexplained weight loss

Losing weight without intentional dieting, increasing exercise, or making any lifestyle changes is always a concerning symptom. In stomach cancer, weight loss can occur gradually as the tumour interferes with digestion and nutrient absorption, and at the same time, it also reduces appetite. The person may eat less and the body may not absorb calories and nutrients efficiently. This leads to thinning, weakness, and loss of muscle mass. Weight loss is especially worrying when it comes along with indigestion, abdominal pain, or early fullness.

4. Constant abdominal pain or discomfort

A dull and constant ache or discomfort in the upper abdomen is another important sign. Unlike an occasional stomach cramp from a bad meal, this pain is persistent and may slowly worsen over time. It is usually felt in the area just above the navel. The pain can be caused by the tumour itself, by ulceration of the stomach lining, or by pressure on nearby organs. Sometimes it feels worse at night or after meals.

5. Nausea, vomiting, or vomiting blood

Frequent nausea or repeated episodes of vomiting, especially after meals, can be a sign of a problem in the stomach. In some cases of stomach cancer, the tumour can narrow the outlet of the stomach, leading to repeated vomiting. Vomiting blood, or vomit that looks like coffee grounds, is a serious emergency and can be a sign of bleeding in the upper digestive tract. This can happen when the tumour erodes through the stomach lining and causes internal bleeding.

6. Loss of appetite and fatigue

Reduced hunger is seen in people who are diagnosed with stomach cancer. The person may simply "not feel like eating," even foods they usually enjoy. This can gradually lead to reduction in food intake. At the same time, they may feel unusually tired, weak, or short of breath. This tiredness can be due to anaemia, which occurs when there is ongoing bleeding in the stomach.

7. Black or tarry stools or blood in stool

Dark, tarry, or black-looking stools are a sign of bleeding from the upper digestive tract, including the stomach. The blood darkens as it passes through the intestines, and this can be a sign of an ulcerated stomach tumour. Sometimes the bleeding is slow and not obvious, but it can still cause anaemia, leading to pale skin, weakness, and breathlessness. Visible blood in the stool is another red-flag.

