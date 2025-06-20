40-Year-Old UK Man Dies After Stomach Ache Turned Out To Be Colon Cancer

A 40-year-old man in the United Kingdom died from colon cancer months after experiencing stomach pain, which he initially believed was due to stress. According to the People, Kyle Ingram-Baldwin from Kent first saw his doctor in October 2024 for a persistent stomach ache that he had dismissed as stress or gallstones. However, when the pain grew so severe that he went to the emergency room, scans discovered that he had concerning growths on his liver.

Further tests confirmed that the 40-year-old had colon cancer, which had metastasised throughout his body. "I was thinking, what's going on here? What have I done wrong? I was putting the blame on my own feet and worrying about the future for my wife and kids," Mr Ingram-Baldwin said before passing, per the outlet.

"That's probably the hardest thing: the mental side. Don't get me wrong, the physical is not funny either, but it's a mental challenge," he added.

Following the devastating news, Mr Ingram-Baldwin underwent chemotherapy, but it failed to halt the spread of the cancer. This led to his death months later.

Before his death, he said, "It's really hard to put into words, because I love my kids so much. You just worry about their future. They've got the best mum in the world, and I genuinely mean that. My wife's incredible."

His family also launched a fundraiser to pay for alternative treatments, as he said he was "not prepared to give up". But 8 days later, on June 16, his wife, Becky, shared that "Kyle took a very sudden and unexpected turn and we lost him yesterday. He was the most incredible man I have ever met, and I know he would want me to thank everyone for all your sharing and donations," which she said would be returned.

Before his death, the 40-year-old urged people to seek medical care "if you think anything's wrong". "Go get it checked," he said. "I genuinely wouldn't want anyone being in my position," he added.

Notably, once colon cancer has metastasised, the prognosis is grim, with patients having a 13% chance of surviving, as per the American Cancer Society.

The common symptoms of colon cancer include changes in bowel habits, like diarrhoea or constipation, rectal bleeding or blood in the stool, abdominal pain or cramping, a feeling that the bowel doesn't empty completely, and unexplained weight loss. One should seek immediate medical help if you've had any of these symptoms for 3 weeks or more.