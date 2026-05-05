Peacock Deaths In Karnataka Linked To H5N1 Bird Flu; Here's What You Should Know About Avian Influenza

More than 44 peacocks were found dead in the Tumakuru district of Karnataka between April 16 and 21. A report in TOI stated that tests confirmed the presence of H5N1 avian influenza, which is a strain of bird flu that has caused several outbreaks across the world in recent years. ICAR-NIHSAD confirmed the test result and surveillance has been tightened across the state. The authorities in Tumakuru have marked a 0-3 km infected zone and a 3-10 km surveillance zone. This has covered 38 villages and over 20,000 residents.

Rapid Response Teams are tracking symptoms such as Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI). Officials have been told to report unusual bird death. Zoos, sanctuaries, and wetlands have been put under vigilance.

What Is H5N1?

H5N1, also known as avian influenza, is a subtype of influenza virus that infects birds and mammals, including humans in rare instances, says the World Health Organization (WHO). The goose/Guangdong-lineage of H5N1 avian influenza viruses first emerged in 1996 and have been causing outbreaks in birds since then. WHO states that H5N1 infections in humans can cause severe disease with a high mortality rate. "The human cases detected thus far are mostly linked to close contact with infected birds and other animals and contaminated environments."

What Is Avian Influenza?

Avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu, is an infection caused by a type of influenza (flu) virus. It usually spreads in birds and animals. Humans, too, can get bird flu when they're in close proximity to infected animals. Cleveland Clinic says that it's extremely rare that the infection spreads from person to person.

Humans can get bird flu when they come in contact with an infected animal's body fluid, like spit (saliva), milk, respiratory droplets or poop (feces). They might breathe it in from small dust particles in animal habitats or get it into their eyes, nose or mouth after touching body fluids. According to Cleveland Clinic, "You don't get bird flu from eating properly cooked poultry or eggs or from drinking pasteurised milk. Any flocks known to have avian flu virus are immediately taken out of the human food supply." However, you should be extremely cautious and take necessary steps when you spot any sign of bird flu. Check out the symptoms and preventive tips of bird flu.

Symptoms Of Bird Flu

Some of the common signs and symptoms of bird flu, according to Cleveland Clinic, includes:

Pink eye (conjunctivitis)

Fever

Fatigue

Cough

Muscle aches

Sore throat

Nausea and vomiting

Diarrhoea

Stuffy or runny nose

Shortness of breath (dyspnea)

These symptoms can be mild or severe.

Causes Of Bird Flu

Bird flu, in humans, is caused by a type of influenza A virus. The virus can infect the upper respiratory tract and lungs, and sometimes spread to other parts of your body like your brain.

Prevention Of Bird Flu

Here are some ways to lower your risk of bird flu.

Wear protective clothing, like gloves, a mask and goggles. when working with birds, wild animals and livestock

Wash your hands frequently when handling birds, wild animals and livestock or after being in areas where they live.

Don't work with animals who are sick or who've been exposed to avian influenza.

Take your shoes off before entering your home if you've been in areas where birds live. This reduces the risk of spreading bird droppings around your house.

Don't touch or drink unpasteurised milk.

Get a seasonal flu shot. This won't directly protect you from bird flu, but it can reduce your risk of serious illness

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.