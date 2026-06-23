Sugary drinks have become a part of many children's diets. From soft drinks and sports beverages to packaged fruit juices, these drinks are often seen as harmless treats or quick sources of energy. However, growing evidence suggests that these sweet beverages may have long-term health consequences that go far beyond childhood. A new study published in American Heart Association's (AHA) journal Circulation has found that drinking sugary beverages during childhood and adolescence may increase the risk of developing high blood pressure, also known as hypertension, in adulthood.

Researchers followed participants for up to 25 years and found that early dietary habits can have a lasting impact on heart health. The findings highlight the importance of encouraging healthier beverage choices from a young age, especially when high blood pressure is becoming increasingly common among younger adults.

What Did The Study Find?

The researchers examined data from more than 25,000 participants who were part of a long-term health study. They assessed the intake of sugar-sweetened beverages, fruit juices, and whole fruits during childhood and adolescence and tracked the participants into adulthood.

The results showed a clear pattern. Children and teenagers who consumed two or more servings of sugary drinks every day had a 52% higher risk of developing high blood pressure later in life compared with those who consumed these drinks less than three times a week. Even one daily serving of soda was linked to a 23% higher risk, while sports drinks increased the risk by 36%.

Fruit Juice May Not Always Be Harmless

Many parents consider fruit juice a healthy alternative to soda. However, the study suggests that excessive fruit juice consumption may also raise health concerns. Participants who drank one and a half or more servings of fruit juice daily had a 35% greater risk of developing high blood pressure compared to those who drank juice less than once a week.

Researchers noted that while 100% fruit juice contains vitamins and minerals, it also contains natural sugars and lacks the fibre found in whole fruits. Fibre slows down sugar absorption and helps regulate blood sugar levels. Without fibre, consuming large amounts of juice can lead to rapid spikes in blood sugar, which may affect blood vessel health over time.

Why Do Sugary Drinks Affect Blood Pressure?

Sugary beverages contain high amounts of added sugars, particularly fructose. Regular intake can lead to weight gain, obesity, insulin resistance, and inflammation. These conditions add extra strain on blood vessels and the heart, increasing the chances of high blood pressure.

Interestingly, the researchers found that total fructose intake alone was not linked to higher blood pressure risk. Instead, the source of the sugar appeared to matter. Whole fruits, despite containing fructose, were not associated with an increased risk of high blood pressure. This suggests that the nutrients, antioxidants, and fibre present in fruits may help protect against the harmful effects seen with sugary beverages.

Healthier Swaps Can Make A Difference

The study also explored what might happen if children replaced sugary drinks with healthier options. The findings suggested that replacing one daily serving of a sugary beverage with whole fruit was associated with a 22% lower risk of developing high blood pressure. Swapping sugary drinks for water or milk was also linked to a reduced risk.

These results show that small dietary changes made during childhood can have long-term benefits. Encouraging children to drink water more often, eat fresh fruits instead of drinking juice, and limit sugary beverages may help lower their future risk of cardiovascular disease.

Hypertension is often called a "silent killer" because it usually develops without noticeable symptoms. Over time, uncontrolled high blood pressure can increase the risk of heart attack, stroke, and other serious health problems. Since dietary habits formed during childhood often continue into adulthood, experts believe that promoting healthy eating and drinking patterns early in life is essential.

The new findings serve as an important reminder that what children drink today could influence their health decades later.

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