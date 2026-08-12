People often spend a lot of money on hair serums, oils and biotin supplements hoping to stop hair fall. Now, nutritionist Lovneet Batra says the real reason for continuous hair shedding is nutritional deficiencies.

In an Instagram post, Batra stated that if you keep shedding your hair, it can be a biological signal that the body is lacking key nutrients needed for healthy growth.

She shares four nutritional deficiencies such as low ferritin, inadequate protein, zinc deficiency and copper deficiency that may lead to hair fall. "It completely shuts down nutrient delivery to your scalp to protect vital organs like your heart and lungs instead. Topical oils or vitamins won't fix this," she writes.

Batra explains that low ferritin, which indicates low iron stores, can affect the body's ability to support hair growth. "When iron storage drops, your body pulls oxygen away from your scalp to protect vital organs," she writes. She suggests halim seeds, amaranth leaves, bajra and sesame seeds as food sources of iron.

She also points to inadequate protein intake. Since hair is mainly made up of keratin, a protein, Batra says not getting enough of it can affect the hair bulb and lead to increased shedding. Greek yoghurt, paneer, green gram and eggs are among the protein-rich foods she recommends.

The third nutrient on her list is zinc. Batra highlights zinc supports hair tissue growth, cell division and healthy hair follicles. Pumpkin seeds, watermelon seeds, Bengal gram and cashew nuts are some of the foods she has suggested for zinc.

The fourth is copper, which Batra says helps strengthen the structure of the hair shaft and prevent premature greying. She lists black sesame seeds, poppy seeds, almonds and rajma as sources of copper.

Batra also shares a golden rule: "Always squeeze fresh lemon over your main meals to unlock iron absorption."

"To stop shedding permanently, you must feed your follicles from the inside out using everyday kitchen essentials that restore cellular oxygen, build follicle architecture, and anchor the hair shaft," she adds.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.