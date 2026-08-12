Sarfaraz Khan's reported 17-kg weight loss has become one of the talking points around his return to India's Test setup. The Mumbai batter's physical transformation comes after a period in which his fitness and body weight had frequently been discussed alongside his cricketing performances. His journey highlights an important point about fitness in professional sport: losing weight is not necessarily the same as becoming fitter. For an elite athlete, body composition is only one part of performance. Strength, endurance, speed, mobility, recovery, energy levels and the ability to handle a demanding training and competition schedule are equally important. A dramatic change on the weighing scale may look impressive, but it needs to be achieved without compromising the physical qualities an athlete needs to perform. So, can athletes safely lose a significant amount of weight? And when does weight loss become too much?

Why Did Sarfaraz Khan's Weight Loss Get Attention?

Sarfaraz's reported 17-kg reduction has been viewed as part of his broader fitness transformation. For a professional cricketer, maintaining an appropriate level of physical conditioning can be particularly important because the sport involves a combination of batting, running between wickets, fielding, sprinting and repeated high-intensity efforts. A batter may spend long periods at the crease, but that does not mean the physical demands are low. Fielding sessions can involve sudden acceleration, diving, throwing and repeated changes in direction. Improving body composition can potentially make movement more efficient. However, the objective should not be to become as light as possible.

According to Dr Satish Koul, Principal Director and Unit Head - Internal Medicine, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Sarfaraz's transformation needs to be viewed in the context of athletic performance rather than simply weight loss. "Sarfaraz Khan's return to India's Test squad has put his remarkable physical transformation in the spotlight. The batter has reportedly shed 17 kg through disciplined training, dietary changes and an intense fitness routine," he says. However, he cautions that significant weight loss raises an important question about sustainability.

Is Losing 17 Kg Too Much For An Athlete?

Not necessarily. Whether a particular amount of weight loss is healthy depends on where an athlete started, how quickly the weight was lost, what type of weight was lost and whether performance was maintained during the process. Someone carrying excess body fat may benefit from gradually reducing it. But losing weight too quickly can create problems if the body starts losing muscle mass, water or stored carbohydrate along with fat. "For athletes, the goal should therefore not simply be a lower number on the weighing scale," says Dr Koul. This distinction is particularly important for professional athletes. Unlike someone whose primary goal is general weight management, an athlete needs sufficient energy to train and recover.

If calorie intake becomes excessively restrictive, the athlete may struggle to complete training sessions, recover between sessions or maintain strength.

Can Rapid Weight Loss Affect Performance?

Rapid weight reduction can potentially result in dehydration, muscle loss and reduced glycogen stores. Glycogen is the stored form of carbohydrate in muscles and the liver and serves as an important fuel source during physical activity. If an athlete significantly reduces carbohydrate intake while simultaneously training hard, glycogen availability can fall. This can contribute to fatigue and reduced exercise performance. Dehydration can create another problem. Even a relatively small reduction in body water can affect physical performance, particularly during prolonged or intense activity. Muscle loss is another concern.

For an athlete, muscle is not simply about appearance. Muscle contributes to strength, power, stability and movement. Losing a substantial amount of lean mass during a weight-loss phase may therefore undermine the very performance improvements the athlete is trying to achieve.

The Goal Should Be Fat Loss, Not Just Weight Loss

The weighing scale cannot tell an athlete exactly what has been lost. A reduction in body weight can come from fat, muscle, water and glycogen. Therefore, a successful transformation should ideally involve reducing unnecessary body fat while preserving muscle mass and physical performance. This is why athletes often require more carefully structured nutrition plans than people attempting general weight loss. Dr Koul recommends a sustainable approach that focuses on gradual fat loss while protecting muscle, strength and energy availability. "A sustainable approach involves gradual fat loss while preserving muscle mass, strength and energy availability," he explains. This can involve adjusting calorie intake without creating an extreme energy deficit and ensuring that the diet continues to provide enough protein and carbohydrates.

Why Protein Matters During Weight Loss

Protein becomes particularly important when an athlete is trying to lose fat while maintaining muscle. Adequate protein provides amino acids required for muscle repair and maintenance. Combined with resistance training, sufficient protein can help reduce the amount of lean tissue lost during a calorie deficit. Good sources can include eggs, dairy products, fish, chicken, lean meat, soy, lentils, beans and other protein-rich foods. However, protein should not completely replace carbohydrates and fats. Cricketers and other endurance-based athletes require adequate carbohydrate availability to support training and competition. Healthy fats also play important roles in overall health and hormone function. The right balance depends on the individual's body composition, training schedule and performance demands.

Why Carbohydrates Are Important For Cricketers

Carbohydrates sometimes get an unnecessarily negative reputation in weight-loss diets. For athletes, however, carbohydrates are an important source of energy. A cricketer may need to perform repeated high-intensity movements, spend hours training or playing and recover quickly between sessions. Adequate carbohydrate intake can help maintain glycogen stores and support exercise performance. This is why simply cutting out large amounts of carbohydrates to accelerate weight loss may not be appropriate for a professional athlete. Instead, carbohydrate intake can be adjusted according to training demands. An athlete may require more carbohydrates around demanding training or match days and potentially less during periods of lower activity.

Recovery Is Part Of The Fitness Transformation

Nutrition and training are only two parts of the equation. Sleep and recovery are equally important. When athletes are simultaneously training hard and consuming fewer calories, recovery can become more challenging. Insufficient sleep can further affect performance, mood, appetite regulation and the body's ability to recover. An athlete undergoing major body-composition changes should therefore have a structured recovery plan rather than simply adding more workouts. This may include adequate sleep, rest days, hydration and appropriate management of training intensity.

Should Other Athletes Try To Lose 17 Kg?

No athlete should treat Sarfaraz's reported 17-kg reduction as a target to copy. Every athlete has a different starting weight, body composition, playing role, genetics, injury history and workload. A fast bowler, for example, has different physical requirements from a batter. A sprinter has different nutritional needs from a marathon runner. Even two cricketers playing the same role can have completely different optimal body compositions. Dr Koul emphasises that Sarfaraz's transformation should not be treated as a universal benchmark. "Every player has a different body composition, workload and performance requirement," he says. This is an important distinction because social media can make dramatic transformations appear universally achievable or desirable.

How Can Athletes Lose Weight Safely?

Athletes who need to reduce body fat should ideally work with sports nutritionists, strength and conditioning coaches and medical professionals. A sustainable approach may include:

Creating a moderate calorie deficit rather than drastically restricting food

Maintaining adequate protein intake

Keeping sufficient carbohydrates to support training

Continuing resistance training to preserve muscle

Staying adequately hydrated

Getting enough sleep

Monitoring training performance and recovery

Adjusting nutrition according to workload

Most importantly, weight loss should not continue if it begins to negatively affect performance, recovery, mood or overall health.

Sarfaraz Khan's reported 17-kg weight loss shows how a determined approach to fitness can become an important part of an athlete's professional journey. But the number on the scale should not be considered the ultimate measure of success. For athletes, the real objective is to achieve a body composition that supports their sport while maintaining strength, endurance, energy and recovery. Rapid weight loss can sometimes come at the cost of muscle, hydration and performance. A slower and more structured approach may be more sustainable, particularly for athletes who need to train and compete at a high level.

As Dr Koul puts it, the real measure of a successful transformation is not simply how much weight an athlete loses, but whether the new physique can be maintained without compromising health, recovery or performance. Sarfaraz's reported transformation may therefore be less about losing 17 kg and more about what that weight loss has enabled him to do on the cricket field.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.