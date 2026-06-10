A new study by the Indian Council of Medical Research-National Institute of Nutrition has found that deficiencies in key vitamins may be linked to a higher risk of dementia among Indian adults, highlighting the critical role nutrition may play in protecting brain health as the population ages. The findings suggest that diets rich in fruits, vegetables, and other nutrient-dense foods may help lower the burden of dementia risk factors. Researchers identified several vitamin deficiencies among individuals who showed a higher predicted risk of cognitive decline, reinforcing growing evidence that nutrition is a modifiable factor in maintaining long-term brain health.

Why Nutrition Matters For Brain Health

While genetics can influence dementia risk, experts estimate that nearly half of dementia cases may be linked to modifiable factors such as high blood pressure, diabetes, physical inactivity, depression, social isolation, and poor nutrition. Micronutrients, including vitamins and minerals, play an important role in supporting brain function, nerve health, memory, and cognitive performance. Deficiencies may contribute to inflammation, impaired nerve signalling, and other changes associated with cognitive decline.

Also read: Knitting, Puzzles, Not Scrolling: Study Links Mental Activity To Reduced Dementia Risk

What The ICMR-NIN Study Found

The study examined 570 adults aged 40 to 80 years from both rural and urban areas of Telangana. Researchers evaluated participants using a culturally adapted version of the Cardiovascular Risk Factors, Ageing and Incidence of Dementia (CAIDE) score, a globally recognised tool used to estimate dementia risk. Cognitive performance was assessed through the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, while blood samples were analysed to measure vitamin levels. Researchers also examined participants' dietary habits and overall diet diversity.

The results revealed that nearly 40% of participants had a higher predicted risk of developing dementia. Those individuals consistently demonstrated poorer nutritional status compared to lower-risk participants.

Key Vitamin Deficiencies Linked To Higher Risk

Researchers found that deficiencies in several essential vitamins were significantly more common among individuals with higher dementia risk scores. These included:

Vitamin D

Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin)

Vitamin B6

Vitamin B12

Participants at higher risk also tended to consume less diverse diets and had a greater intake of saturated fats while consuming lower amounts of healthier unsaturated fats. According to the researchers, these findings suggest that improving micronutrient intake may represent a practical strategy to support cognitive health and potentially reduce dementia risk.

Rural Areas Show Greater Nutritional Gaps

The study also highlighted a notable rural-urban divide. Vitamin deficiencies were found to be more prevalent among participants living in rural areas. Researchers suggest that reduced access to nutrient-rich foods, lower dietary diversity, and socioeconomic factors may contribute to these disparities. The findings indicate that targeted nutritional interventions in rural communities could help address an important risk factor associated with cognitive decline.

Also read: Study Links Ultra-Processed Foods To Cognitive Decline And Dementia Risk

Foods That Support Healthy Vitamin Intake

Many of the vitamins linked to lower dementia risk can be obtained through a balanced diet that includes:

Green leafy vegetables

Fruits and berries

Whole grains

Nuts and seeds

Milk and dairy products

Eggs

Fish and lean proteins

Legumes and pulses

Regular exposure to sunlight also remains an important source of vitamin D. The ICMR-NIN study adds to growing evidence that nutrition plays an important role in brain health. Deficiencies in vitamin D and several B vitamins were more common among people with a higher predicted risk of dementia, while less diverse diets were also associated with increased risk. Although nutrition alone cannot prevent dementia, experts say maintaining a balanced diet, staying physically active, managing chronic conditions, and addressing vitamin deficiencies may help support cognitive health and healthy ageing.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.