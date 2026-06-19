Hypertension affects 1 in 4 adults, which makes 25 to 28% of the Indian population suffer from the condition. To manage the condition, focusing on dietary choices is important, as they are responsible for a majority of internal health. This becomes even more complicated when people consume processed foods in their diet, which have preservatives that can worsen hypertension symptoms. The hidden symptoms of hypertension include high sodium content, and chemicals contribute to blood pressure spikes. These aspects of processed food can make it harder for those with hypertension to control their blood pressure.

A new study published in the European Society of Cardiology has identified eight types of preservatives in processed foods that are making hypertension symptoms worse. Many of these preservatives are increasing vascular resistance and blood pressure levels. And if you are consuming them daily, then a long-term risk of hypertension arises. This study was performed on 112,000 people, which makes it

8 Common Preservatives Hypertensive Patients Should Avoid

1. Sodium Benzoate

Sodium benzoate is a common food preservative that is found in soft drinks and ready-made sauces. This can increase the total sodium load, which raises the blood pressure levels. And if those who already have hypertension keep on doing so, then those with people should be extra careful.

2. Monosodium Glutamate (MSG)

Monosodium glutamate is used in packaged snacks and instant foods. This is indicated on their food labels. It is linked to spikes in blood pressure for sensitive people. This makes it worse for those with pre-existing conditions.

3. Sodium Nitrate/Nitrite

Sodium nitrate or nitrite is found in processed meats such as sausages, salami, chicken nuggets, and bacon. Research published in the Nutrition Research Journal highlights that sodium nitrate is associated with vascular damage and heart risk.

4. Potassium Bromate

Packaged breads use potassium bromate in the processing of bread that is prepared commercially. Research suggests that it may affect cardiovascular health when consumed on a prolonged basis, as the preservative deposits in your system.

5. Sulphites

Sulphites are used to preserve dried fruit and packaged juices, increasing their shelf life. Research suggests sulphites can trigger inflammation and vascular stress, affecting heart health.

6. High-Fructose Corn Syrup

The consumption of high-fructose corn syrup, which is commonly found in packaged foods and beverages, can spike blood sugar. Long-term consumption of this food preservative is also linked to insulin resistance and hypertension.

7. Artificial Preservative Mixes (BHA/BHT)

These combinations of preservatives are often used in packaged snacks and may contribute to oxidative stress.

8. Sodium Phosphates

Processed cheese and meats have sodium phosphates that raise their levels in the body and impact the heart.

Also Read: The Silent Signs Of Hypertension You Are Probably Ignoring In Your 30s

Why Processed Foods Are Dangerous For Hypertension

Consumption of processed foods is dangerous for hypertension as the body becomes overloaded with hidden sodium, trans fats, and artificial additives.

Processed foods have a growing amount of research that is further supported by this study, and their ill effects on internal health are extensive.

Their consumption is low in fibre and potassium, which makes the body struggle to digest them and extract any nutritional value as well.

These aspects create an environment where it becomes harder to control blood pressure, which can prove dangerous for those with diagnosed hypertension.

Warning Signs Your Diet Is Raising Your Blood Pressure

If your diet is raising your blood pressure, then it can result in the body exhibiting certain warning signs, such as the following:

Frequent headaches

Bloating/fluid retention

Fatigue

Sudden blood pressure spikes

Increased thirst

Dr Ashok Seth, Chairman, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, New Delhi, highlights, "Many food preservatives contain hidden sodium and chemicals that can worsen hypertension symptoms." Limiting processed foods is critical for maintaining healthy blood pressure levels."

Also Read: Long Hours, No Rest: Why Young Professionals Are Facing Early Hypertension

What To Eat Instead (Heart-Healthy Alternatives)

If you want to retain your heart health, then you need to consume this instead:

Fresh fruits and vegetables

Whole grains

Low-sodium home-cooked meals

Potassium-rich foods:

Banana

Spinach

Coconut water

Simple Tips To Reduce Preservative Intake

If you want to reduce the intake of the flagged food preservatives, then you need to follow these tips:

Read food labels carefully

Avoid ultra-processed foods

Cook more at home

Choose "low-sodium" products

Limit packaged snacks and ready meals

Food preservatives play a major role in worsening hypertension symptoms. But with awareness and diet changes, you can significantly improve blood pressure control. To preserve your heart health, you need to make small daily choices that can reduce long-term heart disease risk.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.