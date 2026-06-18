The World Health Organisation (WHO) is developing new guidelines to improve care for pregnant and postpartum women with non-communicable diseases (NCDs). With these recommendations, WHO aims to address a growing global health concern: the rise of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) like diabetes, high blood pressure, and obesity among pregnant and postpartum women. To tackle this, WHO is bringing together a panel of experts on June 30, 2026, to make sure new medical guidelines can actually be integrated into real-world healthcare systems. The experts will also provide guidance on the dissemination and implementation of new and upcoming clinical guidelines on maternal and perinatal health and NCDs, supporting their incorporation into current WHO resources.

How NCDs affect women during pregnancy

WHO highlights the growing concern of pregnant women being affected by NCDs such as diabetes, high blood pressure, heart conditions, obesity and other long-term health problems. While these conditions may already exist in some pregnancies, others may develop during it.

According to WHO, NCDs are a major contributor to poor health among women during reproductive age. Additionally, they are key contributors to illness and deaths during pregnancy and childbirth.

"The impact is especially heavy in low and middle-income countries, where most maternal deaths occur and where NCDs are becoming a growing driver of poor health outcomes. Global evidence also shows a clear shift in the causes of maternal deaths. A rising share is now due to indirect causes, many of them linked to NCDs. Today, indirect causes account for about 23% of maternal deaths worldwide, making them the second leading cause after haemorrhage," mentions WHO.

NCDs during pregnancy don't just affect the mother in the short term; they create a cycle of health issues for both mother and child.

Short-term impact

Pregnant women are at a higher risk of pre-eclampsia, emergency C-sections, and dangerous high blood pressure. Additionally, the baby is at a higher risk of preterm birth, being born dangerously small, or too large than expected for their gestational age, often requiring neonatal intensive care.

Long-term impact

Women who experience NCDs during pregnancy are at a significantly higher risk of developing permanent, worsening chronic issues like cardiovascular disease later in life. Their children also have a higher likelihood of developing obesity and chronic NCDs as they grow into adulthood.

Also read: Obesity, Diabetes And Digital Addiction Rising In India: Economic Survey 2025-26 Healthcare Insights

The first set of guidelines was released in 2025, focusing on the management of sickle cell anaemia and diabetes in pregnancy. However, a massive question remains about how to put these rules into practice. In poorer countries, there aren't enough specialised doctors like endocrinologists or maternal-fetal experts to handle these complex cases. For many women, standard pregnancy check-ups (antenatal care) are their only contact with a doctor. Currently, healthcare systems are failing to use these visits to check for and treat NCDs, meaning chronic illnesses are frequently overlooked.

On June 30, 2026, WHO is hosting a virtual meeting with top medical experts to bridge the gap between theory and reality. This expert group will focus on ensuring that new medical guidelines are realistic and adaptable to underfunded healthcare systems and finding ways to weave NCD screening and care directly into existing pregnancy and childbirth services.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.