7 Everyday Mistakes That Could Be Quietly Damaging Your Vision: Eye Doctor Warns

Many people take their eyesight for granted until they begin experiencing blurred vision, headaches, eye strain or difficulty focusing. However, some everyday habits can contribute to eye discomfort and visual problems over time. With smartphones, laptops and other digital devices becoming a part of daily life, prolonged near work has emerged as a common reason for people to experience eye fatigue.

According to eye specialists, spending long hours focusing on objects at close distances requires the eye muscles to work continuously. When this happens without adequate breaks, some people may experience discomfort, headaches and difficulty shifting their focus. While these symptoms do not necessarily indicate permanent eye damage, persistent problems should not be ignored. Here are seven everyday mistakes that could affect your eye health.

Spending Too Much Time Looking At Screens Without Breaks

Whether it is working on a laptop, scrolling through a smartphone or watching television, prolonged screen use can leave the eyes feeling tired and dry. People also tend to blink less frequently while concentrating on screens, which can affect the tear film that keeps the surface of the eyes moist. Continuous near work also places demand on the eye-focusing system and the muscles responsible for coordinating both eyes. Some patients experience such significant discomfort that they struggle to continue working on a computer or reading for even 10-15 minutes. Taking regular breaks, blinking consciously and following the 20-20-20 rule can help reduce digital eye strain.

READ | Delhi Air Quality Dips Further: How Smog Can Trigger Redness, Dryness And Itching In Your Eyes

Ignoring Persistent Eye Strain And Headaches

Occasional eye fatigue after a long working day is common. However, repeatedly experiencing headaches, discomfort around the eyes or difficulty focusing on nearby objects may indicate an underlying vision problem that needs assessment. Such symptoms are not always caused by screen exposure alone. Refractive errors, which occur when the eyes do not focus light correctly, and problems with binocular vision may also contribute to discomfort. Binocular vision refers to the ability of both eyes to work together as a coordinated system. If symptoms persist despite taking breaks, an eye examination can help identify the cause rather than relying on temporary relief.

Assuming Your Eyes Are Fine Because You Can See Clearly

Being able to read messages on a phone or see objects at a distance does not necessarily mean that every aspect of your vision is functioning properly. Some people may have difficulty with eye coordination or focusing even when they can see clearly during routine activities. A comprehensive eye examination can help identify problems that may otherwise go unnoticed. Depending on the symptoms, an eye specialist may recommend checking the eye power and assessing how well the eyes work together. Early evaluation can help determine whether corrective lenses, specific treatment or vision therapy is appropriate.

Continuing To Wear An Outdated Prescription

Prescription glasses that once provided clear vision may no longer meet your needs if your refractive error changes. Continuing to use an outdated prescription can contribute to blurred vision, eye strain, headaches and difficulty performing close-up tasks. However, not every headache or episode of eye fatigue means that your glasses need changing. The cause should be established through an eye examination. People who experience persistent difficulty reading, focusing on screens or seeing distant objects clearly should have their vision assessed instead of changing their prescription on their own.

Rubbing Your Eyes Frequently

Rubbing the eyes may seem like a harmless way to relieve itching, irritation or tiredness. However, frequent or forceful rubbing can irritate the delicate surface of the eye. It may also be particularly concerning for people with certain corneal conditions, including keratoconus, in which the cornea becomes thinner and changes shape. If your eyes frequently itch or feel uncomfortable, the underlying cause could include dryness, allergies or irritation. Instead of rubbing them repeatedly, seek appropriate medical advice, especially if the symptoms continue. Avoid putting pressure on the eyes and maintain good hand hygiene when touching the area around them.

READ | Can You Have Glaucoma With Normal Vision? Ophthalmologist Decodes The Condition

Using Eye Drops Without Medical Advice

Eye drops are commonly used to relieve redness, dryness and irritation. However, not all eye drops are suitable for every condition. Using medicated drops without professional guidance, particularly steroid-containing drops, can lead to complications such as increased eye pressure, cataract formation or worsening of certain infections. Even drops available without a prescription may not address the actual cause of your symptoms. Persistent redness, pain, watering or blurred vision should be evaluated rather than repeatedly treated with self-selected products. An eye specialist can recommend the appropriate medication or lubricating drops based on the underlying problem.

Skipping Regular Eye Examinations

Many people visit an eye specialist only when their vision becomes noticeably blurry or they develop discomfort. However, some eye conditions, including glaucoma, may progress without obvious early symptoms. Waiting until vision changes become noticeable can delay diagnosis and treatment. Regular eye examinations can help identify changes in eye power and detect certain eye diseases before they cause significant problems. The frequency of examinations depends on a person's age, medical history, family history and existing eye conditions. People with diabetes, a family history of glaucoma or persistent visual symptoms may require closer monitoring.

READ | Eye And Foot Massagers: Health Benefits, Risks And What You Need To Know?

How Can You Protect Your Eyes Every Day?

Protecting your vision does not necessarily require major lifestyle changes. Taking breaks during prolonged screen use, maintaining a comfortable working distance, getting adequate sleep and eating a balanced diet can support overall eye health. Wearing sunglasses with appropriate ultraviolet protection outdoors and maintaining good contact lens hygiene are also important preventive measures. For people experiencing repeated eye strain, headaches or difficulty sustaining near work, a detailed evaluation may be necessary.

Depending on the findings, an eye specialist may recommend suitable treatment, including office-based or home-based vision therapy where appropriate. Sudden vision loss, severe eye pain or a sudden onset of flashes and floaters requires urgent medical assessment. Persistent discomfort should also not be dismissed as ordinary screen fatigue. Recognising symptoms early, avoiding self-medication and seeking timely professional care can help people protect their vision and maintain healthy visual habits.

(By Dr. Neeraj Shah, Chief Medical Officer, Sankara Eye Hospital, Jaipur)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.