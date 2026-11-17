Hip pain can make everyday movements such as walking, climbing stairs, sitting down or getting up from a chair uncomfortable. It can happen for several reasons, including muscle stiffness, overuse, injuries, arthritis, poor posture and spending long hours sitting. The muscles and tissues around the hip can also become tight when there is little movement, which may affect flexibility and make the joint feel stiff or sore. While persistent or severe pain needs medical attention, mild discomfort due to stiffness or reduced mobility may improve with gentle stretching.

Yoga can be one way to support hip health by improving flexibility, strengthening the muscles around the hips and improving overall mobility. Gentle yoga movements can help release muscle tension. However, the exercises should be performed slowly and without forcing. Here are some yoga asanas that can help prevent hip pain.

Yoga Asanas For Hip Pain

1. Butterfly Pose (Baddha Konasana)

This is a simple stretch that can help loosen the hips and inner thigh muscles. Sit on the floor with your back straight, bend your knees and bring the soles of your feet together. Hold your feet with your hands and gently allow your knees to move towards the floor. Do not force the knees down. Hold the position for 20-30 seconds while breathing normally. This stretch can improve flexibility around the hips and may help reduce stiffness caused by prolonged sitting.

2. Bridge Pose (Setu Bandhasana)

Bridge Pose strengthens the muscles around the hips, pelvis, thighs and lower back. Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Keep your feet about hip-width apart and slowly lift your hips while keeping your shoulders on the floor. Hold for a few seconds before lowering down slowly. Stronger glutes and hip muscles can give better support to the hip joint and improve stability during everyday movements.

3. Low Lunge (Anjaneyasana)

This pose can help stretch the hip flexors, which may become tight after spending long periods sitting. Start in a kneeling position and place one foot forward, keeping the front knee bent. Slowly move your hips forward while keeping your upper body upright. You should feel a gentle stretch at the front of the hip of the leg that stays behind. Hold for 20-30 seconds and then switch sides. Avoid pushing the hips too forward.

4. Cow Face Pose (Gomukhasana)

Cow Face Pose can improve flexibility around the hips and outer thighs. Sit with your legs crossed or stacked, depending on your flexibility, and keep your spine upright. Try to bring the knees closer together while keeping both sitting bones grounded. Hold the position for several breaths before changing sides. If the full position feels uncomfortable, you can modify it by keeping the legs in a more comfortable crossed position.

5. Pigeon Pose (Eka Pada Rajakapotasana)

Pigeon Pose gives a deeper stretch for the muscles around the hips and buttocks. Start in a tabletop position and bring one knee forward, placing the lower leg on the mat while extending the other leg behind you. Keep your hips as low as possible and remain upright or gently lean forward if comfortable. Hold for 20-30 seconds before switching sides. This pose can be beneficial for people with tight hips.

6. Garland Pose (Malasana)

Garland Pose is a deep squat that works the hips, thighs and ankles while improving hip mobility. Stand with your feet slightly wider than hip-width apart and slowly lower into a squat. Bring your hands together in front of your chest and use your elbows to gently encourage the knees outward. Keep your heels on the floor if possible. Hold the position for a few breaths and then slowly stand up.

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