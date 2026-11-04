Do You Struggle To Get Up From The Floor? These Exercises Can Make It Easier For You

Getting up from the floor may seem like a simple everyday movement for many, but for some people, it can be difficult. Whether it is after playing with children, sitting cross-legged, exercising or simply spending time on the floor, getting up requires a combination of strength, balance, flexibility and coordination. While younger people may perform it without problem, older adults and those with weaker muscles may need support from a chair, wall or another person to stand up.

Difficulty getting up from the floor can happen due to several reasons. Age-related muscle loss, particularly in the legs and hips, can make it harder to lift the body's weight. Weak core muscles, stiff joints, poor balance and limited flexibility can also cause trouble. The good thing is that certain exercises can strengthen the muscles involved and improve mobility, making it easier and safer to get up from the floor.

Exercises That Can Help You Get Up From The Floor More Easily

1. Chair Squats

Chair squats help strengthen the quadriceps, hamstrings and glutes, which are important for standing up from a seated or low position.

Stand in front of a sturdy chair with your feet shoulder-width apart

Slowly bend your knees and push your hips backwards as if you are about to sit down

Lower yourself until you lightly touch the chair and hold for a few seconds

Push through your feet and return to a standing position

Repeat 10-12 times

2. Glute Bridges

The gluteal muscles in the buttocks help stabilise the hips and support movements such as standing, bending and getting up from the floor. Glute bridges can help strengthen these muscles.

Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor

Keep your arms by your sides

Tighten your abdominal muscles and squeeze your glutes

Slowly lift your hips towards the ceiling until your body forms a straight line from your shoulders to your knees

Hold for a few seconds before lowering your hips

Repeat 10-12 times

3. Supported Lunges

Lunges strengthen the thighs, hips and glutes while also improving balance. These muscles are important when moving from a kneeling position to standing.

Stand beside a sturdy chair or wall for support

Step one foot forward and bend both knees slightly

Lower your body while keeping your upper body upright

Push through your front foot to return to the starting position

Repeat with the other leg.

Start with 8-10 repetitions on each side

4. Bird-Dog Exercise

Getting up from the floor also needs a stable core. This exercise strengthens the abdominal and back muscles, helping improve overall stability and coordination.

Start on your hands and knees, keeping your back straight

Slowly extend your right arm forward and your left leg backwards

Hold this position for a few seconds without allowing your hips to rotate

Return to the starting position and repeat with the opposite arm and leg

Perform 8-10 repetitions on each side

5. Calf Raises

Strong calf muscles help stabilise the ankles and support movements such as standing, walking and pushing yourself up from the floor.

Stand behind a sturdy chair and hold its back for support

Slowly lift your heels off the floor and stand on your toes

Hold the position for two to three seconds

Slowly lower your heels back down

Repeat 12-15 times

6. Half-Kneeling To Standing Practice

This exercise resembles the movement required to get up from the floor. It helps to train your body to move between kneeling and standing positions.

Begin in a half-kneeling position, with one knee on the floor and the opposite foot placed in front

Keep a sturdy chair or support nearby

Lean slightly forward and push through the foot placed in front

Slowly straighten your legs and stand up

Repeat with the other leg leading

Practise 5-8 repetitions on each side, using support when necessary

7. Standing Balance Exercise

Balance is just as important as muscle strength when getting up from the floor. Poor balance can make people hesitant to move and increase their risk of falling.

Stand behind a sturdy chair and hold it for support

Place your feet together and try to maintain your balance

Once comfortable, shift your weight from one foot to the other

You can gradually progress to standing on one foot for a few seconds while holding the chair

Practise for 20-30 seconds at a time

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