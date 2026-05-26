Doctor Explains Why You Need To Eat A Handful Of Jamun Daily To Improve Liver Health

Jamun is a pungent purple fruit that is widely available during Indian summers. While it has a limited shelf life, jamun is a great addition to the summer diet, as it not only controls blood sugar but can also help in improving liver health. Research published in the Journal of Pharmacognosy and Phytochemistry confirms that jamun has hepatoprotective properties, meaning it helps protect the liver from damage caused by toxins and oxidative stress. Furthermore, multiple studies confirm that consumption of jamun is beneficial for liver health. But the mechanisms behind it that can help benefit you, you need to understand how much of it you need to consume, and how it can exactly help you with your liver function. And with people of all ages struggling with fatty liver disease in India, you need to make daily dietary additions to make sure that your liver can get all the help it needs to function smoothly.

Why Jamun Is Good For Liver Health

Jamun is beneficial for liver health, as it helps reduce liver enzyme levels which can be elevated when the liver is injured. A liver ultrasound can reveal if your liver is injured, and consuming jamun as part of a holistic, healthy diet can significantly reduce the damage to a certain extent.

The tart fruit also helps safeguard liver cells and improve liver function, makers. Additionally, the rich antioxidants present in it can reduce the onslaught of oxidative stress that damages the healthy liver tissue.

It even has anti-inflammatory properties that support liver function.

Doctor Explains: Why You Should Eat A Handful Daily

Dr (Brig.) Pankaj Puri, Director of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Fortis Escorts Liver and Digestive Diseases Institute, New Delhi, explains, " only a handful of jamun is enough, as it can be metabolised by the body.

Excess intake can have side effects, and the best time to consume it is morning or midday, as the body is able to absorb the properties present in it."

But the maximum impact on health depends on consistency over quantity.

Also Read: Expert Recommends Jamun Seed Powder For Diabetes Management; How It Helps Control Blood Sugar Levels

Key Benefits Of Jamun Beyond Liver Health

Jamun has multiple health benefits that extend beyond the scope of liver health, as it helps the body with the following:

Helps regulate blood sugar, which is especially important for those with diabetes.

It improves digestion as the compounds present in jamun are readily absorbed by the gut.

Aids gut health, as it has fibre content, which makes it easy for the body to metabolise the food it eats.

Supports weight management as the caloric value is low for jamun when consumed in controlled doses.

Can Jamun Help Fatty Liver?

Fatty liver occurs when fat accumulates in the liver cells. If it is grade 1, then dietary interventions such as consuming a handful of jamun can certainly help. But when it is a part of a holistic, healthy diet and nutritious approach.

The link between insulin resistance and fatty liver is proven, so when your insulin is balanced, so is your fatty liver severity.

Jamun plays an active role in improving metabolism, which is responsible for how the nutrients are utilised by the body.

But consuming a handful of jamun is a supportive food, not a cure.

Also Read: Moringa Seeds May Remove Microplastics From Drinking Water: New Study

Best Ways To Include Jamun In Your Diet

Jamun can be included in your summer diet easily when it is consumed in season and fresh.

Eat it raw by washing it thoroughly for the best impact on your body.

Sprinkle it with black salt to reduce the tang and make it more pleasant to consume.

Add to smoothies or fruit bowls to consume it easily in a summer diet.

Who Should Be Careful

Consumption of jamun should be cautious by people, as it is a fruit with highly potent properties. Here is what you should know and regulate your dose and timing of consumption accordingly:

If you overconsume jamun, then you can develop acidity and constipation.

People on diabetes medicines should consume jamun in moderation, as it can interfere with strong medicines.

Always wash properly to control the risk of infection, and jamun tends to rot easily, so always check before consuming it.

Consuming a handful of jamun daily is a simple, seasonal, and affordable solution that can help improve liver health. Jamun consumption should be a part of a balanced diet and lifestyle approach to make sure it benefits your liver.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.