Can Drinking Phalsa Sharbat Benefit Heart Health? Doctors Explain

Phalsa sharbat is a summer drink that is prepared from juicing the sweet-tart berry. Besides the primary reason for consuming it during summers, the impact on heart health is significant. As the heat tends to take a toll on normal heart functioning, introducing simple summer drinks that can provide heart-protecting benefits. It is naturally rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals, and the research published in the Helyion journal confirms that phalsa contains 18 amino acids, the majority of which are aspartic acid, glutamic acid, and leucine. These amino acids make it an extremely potent drink with heart-protective properties that should be ideally consumed homemade.

How Phalsa Sharbat May Support Heart Health

1. Rich In Antioxidants

Research published in the Journal of Food Biochemistry confirms that phalsa sharbat helps fight oxidative stress and may even reduce overall inflammation markers. In turn, this helps heart functioning, as heart disease risk is associated with elevated inflammation in the body.

2. May Help Manage Blood Pressure

A comprehensive review published in the Novel Techniques in Nutrition and Food Sciences confirms that phalsa sharbat contains a concentration of compounds that support vascular function. This is what helps keep blood pressure in check and helps the heart function in a better manner.

3. Supports Cholesterol Control

Research published in the Pharma Innovation Journal confirms that antioxidants may help reduce bad cholesterol (LDL) and improve lipid balance. It is also a rich source of vitamin C, calcium, phosphorus, and carbohydrates (approximately 4.385%, 136%, 24.2%, and 21.2%, respectively) and has a very low fat percentage. This is what makes phalsa sharbat a summer must-have to control overall cholesterol levels.

4. Keeps the Body Hydrated

The 88% water content in phalsa makes it ideal for summer hydration and cooling. The hydration-providing capabilities of phalsa fruit extend to improving blood circulation and the efficiency of the heart's functioning. This is why phalsa sharbat should be ideally consumed during heatwaves in India.

5. A Low-Calorie, Natural Drink

Phalsa sharbat should be a better alternative to sugary beverages that cause a high sugar spike. The consumption of home-made phalsa sharbat makes it a beneficial, low-calorie, natural drink and supports weight management, a key heart health factor.

Also Read: From Instant Gut Cooling To Stabilised Blood Sugar: Expert Explains What Eating Phalsa Daily Does To Your Body

Other Health Benefits Of Phalsa

Phalsa sharbat does have even more health benefits, as it can even provide the body with:

Aiding in digestion, it stimulates enzymes.

Boosts immune cell functioning due to its potent effects in the body.

Helps manage heatstroke as it is internally cooling.

Provides a quick energy boost as the summer heat depletes energy reserves.

Doctors Explain: Can You Drink It Daily?

Dr Sanjay Verma, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, Fortis Escorts, Okhla, Delhi, explains, "Extreme heat and dehydration place additional strain on the heart and circulation." Regular fluid intake through hydrating foods and beverages can support cardiovascular function, but overconsumption of sugary drinks may counter these benefits." Dr Brunda M S, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, Aster CMI Hospital, Bengaluru, also says, "In hot weather, the body loses fluids rapidly, which can affect circulation and overall health." Including natural, hydrating drinks in your daily routine can help, but maintaining a balance and avoiding excess sugar intake is equally important." This is why switching to natural summer cooling drinks such as phalsa sharbat is necessary.

A moderate intake is recommended, and you need to consider the added sugar and portion size of the drink.

Phalsa sharbat is best consumed when made fresh and homemade, as you can control the quantity of the ingredients used.

Who Should Be Careful?

Phalsa sharbat should be consumed cautiously, as it can lead to side effects for those with pre-existing medical conditions.

People with:

Diabetes due to the sweetened sharbat formulation.

Kidney issues should be careful of excess intake.

Also Read: Phalsa Health Benefits: 5 Reasons This Tiny Fruit Is A Must-Have This Summer

How To Make Heart-Healthy Phalsa Sharbat

To make the phalsa sharbat healthy, you need to use:

Fresh phalsa pulp

Minimal sugar or jaggery for sweetness

Add mint or black salt

Phalsa sharbat can be a refreshing and heart-friendly summer drink. But it works best as part of a balanced diet and active lifestyle, as heart health needs a holistic approach.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.