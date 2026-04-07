Expert Recommends Jamun Seed Powder For Diabetes Management; How It Helps Control Blood Sugar Levels

Managing diabetes is essential to prevent long-term complications caused by high blood sugar, damaging blood vessels and nerves throughout the body. Maintaining healthy blood sugar levels also improves overall quality of life. Dietary interventions play a significant role in this management, as they can help regulate blood sugar levels, support weight management, and improve insulin sensitivity. By making informed food choices, individuals with diabetes can significantly impact their blood glucose levels and overall well-being. Several foods, drinks and herbs are known for their medicinal properties that support diabetes management by lowering blood sugar levels. Jamun seed powder is one such remedy that has gained attention as an effective natural remedy for blood sugar control.

How jamun seed powder helps lower blood sugar levels

"Jamun has long been used in traditional medicine as a potential complementary therapy to assist in weight management, blood sugar regulation, and insulin sensitivity. Jamun seed powder contains two active compounds called jamboline and jambosine, which may be beneficial in slowing the rate at which starch is converted to glucose," says Dietician Surabhi Sharma, Head - Dietetics and Nutrition, Max Hospital, Gurugram.

"The powder may also be useful for improving insulin sensitivity and controlling spikes in blood glucose levels, especially in conjunction with a balanced diet and regular exercise," she adds.

Jamun seed powder contains active compounds such as jamboline and jambosine, which may help slow the conversion of starch into glucose, thereby reducing sudden post-meal glucose spikes.

Bioactive alkaloids and flavonoids improve insulin sensitivity, allowing cells to absorb and use glucose more effectively.

Antioxidants in the seeds help protect and may even support the regeneration of beta cellsi n the pancreas, which are responsible for insulin production.

The seeds are rich in dietary fibre, which slows down the absorption of sugar in the digestive tract.

"Studies show that jamun seed powder may also contribute to overall metabolic health because of its high levels of antioxidants. When added to your daily regimen in small doses and consistently consumed, jamun may be beneficial in controlling fasting and post-meal blood sugar levels," Ms Sharma adds.

How to use jamun seed powder safely

Begin with a small dose, about 1 teaspoon, to assess how your body responds, and gradually increase if desired.

Mix half to 1 teaspoon of the powder in a glass of lukewarm water and drink it on an empty stomach first thing in the morning.

Take a small amount (about one-fourth to half teaspoon) with water 30 minutes before lunch and dinner to help manage blood sugar rises after eating.

Sprinkle the powder over salads, yogurt, smoothies, or oats for a nutritional boost.

Incorporate it into your daily routine consistently for the best results, as the beneficial effects may build over time.

While jamun seed powder can be beneficial for diabetics, it is essential to always consult with a doctor to ensure that any supplementation, including jamun seed powder, aligns with your individual health needs and diabetes management plan.

"While jamun seed is safe and effective for use as a complementary therapy for diabetes management, it is not to be used in place of prescribed medications and should always be used in conjunction with regular exercise and healthy eating according to individual health needs and goals," the expert recommends.

How to prepare jamun seed powder at home

If you have fresh Jamun fruit, you can make your own powder:

Wash the seeds thoroughly to remove any pulp

Sun-dry them for 3 to 7 days until they are completely brittle

Peel off the thin outer shell and grind the inner green kernel into a fine powder

Keep in an airtight glass container in a cool, dry place

If you have diabetes, always consult your doctor before adding jamun seed powder to your regimen, especially if you have been prescribed diabetes medicine.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.