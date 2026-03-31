Rose Apple Or Safed Jamun: How Its 93% Water Content Provides Hydration In Summer

The rose apple, or safed jamun, is a bell-shaped fruit that is deeply hydrating, as it contains about 93% water. It is also known as 'jamrul', 'jambu', 'safed jamun', or 'rose apple', and can be commonly found across Eastern and Southern India during peak summer months. There are various ways to store rose apples to keep them fresh and make sure your body receives their nutritional health benefits. The preferred mode is refrigerating it and keeping it chilled to improve the taste and texture. But this fruit is often overlooked in Indian markets despite its cooling properties and hydrating factor.

To figure out whether you need to consume rose apples this summer, you need to look at the nutritional profile of the fruit in depth, be mindful of the side effects, and know the numerous health benefits that it can provide.

Nutritional Profile Of Rose Apples

According to the research published in the Research of Pharmacology, rose apple contains about 93% water content, which makes it excellent for hydration. Along with this, it has very low calories at 25 to 30 calories per 10 g, which makes it a low-calorie fruit for summer that is even lighter on the sluggish digestive system. In addition, it has fibre content that supports digestion and can even relieve mild constipation. If all these nutritional benefits weren't enough, rose apples also have micronutrients like vitamin C, potassium, and antioxidants that strengthen the immune system, supply the body with enough energy, and reduce oxidative stress.

Health Benefits Of Rose Apples

Rose apples are a textural fruit that can provide the body with multiple health benefits. As mentioned in the research published in Oxidative Medicine and Cellular Longevity, rose apples can have the following health benefits:

It has also been used in the Chinese system of traditional medicine; the fruit and root bark are believed to be of use as a blood coolant.

It can provide hydration as it helps maintain fluid balance in hot weather.

Weight management becomes easier as it contains low calories and high fibre, making it ideal for summer snacking.

Digestive support can be provided as rose apples function as a mild laxative due to fibre.

Also Read: Bael Sharbat vs Aam Panna: Which Is Better For Health Amid Summer Heatwaves?

Rose apple or safed jamun (image is for representation purposes only)

Photo Credit: A.I generated image

Why It Matters For Indians

The rose apple is a fruit that needs to be a part of the seasonal summer fruit rotation, as India is a land of a wide variety of seasonal fruits that each play a role in your nutrition. That is why you need to prioritise the consumption of rose apples in your diet. And you need to consider the factors that can make it necessary for you to make rose apples a part of your summer diet. Here is what you need to know:

Climate factor, as Indian summers' temperatures often exceed 40 degree Celusis, which makes dehydration risk high. Hence, seasonal fruits like rose apples should be eaten in moderation when available fresh.

The damaging dietary habits are resulting in nutritional deficiencies, as many people rely on sugary drinks or packaged juices; rose apples offer a natural alternative.

Regional availability is a challenging factor, but it can be easily available in West Bengal, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala, but remains underutilised.

Despite its wide-ranging health benefits, it's often ignored due to a lack of awareness and marketing. So, rose apples need to be popularised and be consumed in a manner that preserves their nutritional profile.

How To Consume Rose Apples

Rose apples can be consumed in the following manner and can even be preserved for up to a week, depending on temperature regulation. Here are the ways you can consume them:

Eat it fresh and chilled as a snack, but its intake needs to be moderated, as eating too much of it can lead to side effects.

You can add it to fruit salads with black salt or lemon to improve its textural and flavour aspects.

Blending it into smoothies with mint and cucumber can triple its hydrating factor.

You need to avoid overripe or bruised fruits, as they lose water content; hence, their hydrating factor reduces.

Also Read: Kheera vs Kakdi: Which Is More Hydrating In Summers?

Side Effects Of Rose Apples

Digestive discomfort can be caused if you eat too much, and it can even result in bloating, cramps, diarrhoea, and many other digestion-related disorders.

Allergic reactions can be caused, as hypersensitive individuals need to assess whether they can safely eat rose apples without having an allergic reaction.

Hypoglycaemia risk is possible, as rose apples have a high dose of natural sugars that can spike blood sugar levels.

There is a chance of potential toxicity, as the seeds can cause an issue if ingested; only the fleshy part can be safely consumed.

Rose apples, like any other fruit, have health benefits and side effects that need to be taken into account. You need to include it safely in your summer diet when it is available fresh to make sure your body receives enough hydration.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.