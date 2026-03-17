Bael Sharbat vs Aam Panna: Which Is Better For Health Amid Summer Heatwaves?

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heat advisory for the month of March, so to be prepared, you need to plan your healthy cooling drinks in advance. It is best to create a hydration plan for the summer months that starts from the month of March and lasts until the end of May or can even stretch to June, given the rate of rise in global temperatures. People tend to underestimate how dehydration can impair their daily functioning, so stocking up on healthy, hydrating drinks is essential to beat the summer heat. When it comes to healthy and cooling drinks, bael sharbat and aam panna are the go-to options for most people, given the popularity of mangoes and bael fruits during the summer season.

Summer heatwave drinks like bael sharbat are normally prepared from ready-made syrups, but the nutritional density of bael fruit makes it important to scoop out the pulp and prepare the drink accordingly. The approach to aam panna should be the same way if you are looking to reap the maximum health benefits while sipping on a refreshing drink. Aam panna should be prepared from young, green, raw mangoes; add spices for flavour and a little bit of sugar to cut the sour taste to get the maximum flavour and hydration in a single glass.

Nutritional Comparison Of Bael Sharbat And Aam Panna

When it comes to the individual nutritional profiles of bael sharbat and aam panna, the nutritional density is affected by the quality of the fruit. Bael fruit and raw mangoes of high quality can provide fibre, vitamins, electrolytes, and vitamin C, and even help with digestive slowdown caused by the summer heat. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and National Institute of Nutrition (NIN), along with the Pharma Innovation Journal, the nutritional profile of bael fruit and raw mangoes is as follows:

Bael fruit has a combination of macro- and micronutrients that can nourish the body to beat the heat while building your long-term well-being.

Macronutrients (per 100 gms as per the edible fruit portion)

Energy: 137 calories

Carbohydrates: 31 g

Protein: 1.8 g

Fat: 0.3 g

Dietary Fibre: 2.9 g

Micronutrients

Vitamin C: 8 mg

Vitamin A (beta-carotene): 55 mcg

Calcium: 85 mg

Phosphorus: 50 mg

Potassium: 600 mg

Iron: 0.7 g

Magnesium: 30 mg

Bael fruit has significant health benefits, and bael sharbat closely mirrors its nutritional value.

Raw Mangoes

Whole green raw mangoes come in numerous varieties, and their nutrient density can vary accordingly. Mangoes need to be firm and sour in taste without any spots on their exterior flesh that indicate their freshness. Here is the nutritional density of raw mangoes, which are used to prepare aam panna syrup:

Macronutrients

Energy: 65 calories

Carbohydrates: 15 g

Protein: 0.6 g

Fat: 0.3 g

Dietary Fibre: 1.8 g

Micronutrients

Vitamin C: 36 mg

Vitamin A (beta-carotene): 54 mcg

Calcium: 20 mg

Phosphorus: 16 mg

Potassium: 156 mg

Magnesium: 10 mg

Iron: 0.2 mg

The ready-made tetra packs and plastic pouches of aam panna are widely sold in summers, but the actual percentage of real mangoes used to prepare it is minimal. Not only is the taste a truth-teller, but the addition of artificial flavours and the long shelf life of these packs indicate a depleted nutritional density. The nutrients are lower as the exposure to microplastics greatly worsens long-term health outcomes, as stated in A Systematic Review of Mechanisms, Biomarkers, and Clinical Outcomes. So, preparing your own aam panna is best when it comes to keeping the health benefits and flavour intact.

Also Read : Sugarcane vs. Watermelon Juice: Which Is Better For Cooling And Hydration?

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Health Benefits Of Bael Sharbat And Aam Panna Amid Heatwaves

As the highest temperature has already touched 40.2 degrees Celsius, summer hydrating drinks like bael sharbat and aam panna can provide wide-ranging health benefits. The medical journals have published extensive research on the health benefits of bael fruit and raw mangoes that make its drinks the go-to summer drink. According to the research published in the Journal of Scientific Research and Reports and the Arabian Journal of Chemistry, it details the following health benefits:

Bael sharbat has internal cooling properties, helping in making stomach discomfort better by preventing constipation and boosting overall immune function.

While aam panna, on the other hand, is beneficial for preventing dehydration, especially heat strokes, which are common due to rising temperatures.

Aam panna can balance the electrolytes that are reduced during the summer months and make the digestive system better.

Also Read: Buttermilk vs Coconut Water: Which Offers Better Hydration In Summers?

Which Is Better?

In the battle of summer drinks, bael sharbat is great for cooling and digestion, while aam panna offers an electrolyte boost.

The best way to get the maximum health benefits out of the summer drinks is to create a rotation schedule or prepare them together and consume one drink on particular days of the week, and the rest for the other drink. This can ensure your palate doesn't get bored and has variety to consume.

Note: People with pre-existing medical conditions and those on medications and with allergies need to consult a medical professional before consuming these drinks.

Both summer drinks are excellent natural remedies for heatwaves and provide the body with enough nutrients. The key is to consume these drinks in moderation, and hygienic storage and consumption practices can ensure safety.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.