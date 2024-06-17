Try These Desi Drinks This Summer To Protect Yourself From Heatwaves

By incorporating these traditional desi drinks into your summer routine, you can stay hydrated & cool

Heatwaves are prolonged periods of excessively hot weather, often accompanied by high humidity, which can pose serious health risks including dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heat strokes. These extreme conditions can be particularly harmful to vulnerable populations such as the elderly, children, and those with pre-existing health conditions. Certain desi summer drinks can play a crucial role in protecting us from the adverse effects of heatwaves. By incorporating these traditional beverages into our diet, we can better withstand the oppressive heat and stay healthy during the summer months. Read on as we share a list of desi drinks you can have this summer to protect yourself from heatwaves.

8 Desi drinks to beat the summer heat and protect you from heatwaves:

1. Aam panna

Made from raw mangoes, Aam panna is rich in vitamins and helps prevent heat strokes. It replenishes electrolytes, quenches thirst, and boosts energy. Boil raw mangoes, extract the pulp, blend with mint leaves, cumin powder, black salt, and jaggery. Serve chilled. Drink chilled Aam panna during the hottest part of the day for maximum refreshment.

2. Buttermilk

Buttermilk aids in digestion, cools the body, and provides hydration. It's rich in probiotics and electrolytes. Blend yogurt with water, add a pinch of salt, roasted cumin powder, and chopped mint or coriander leaves. Serve chilled after meals to aid digestion and keep cool.

3. Coconut water

Coconut water is naturally hydrating, rich in electrolytes, and helps maintain the body's water balance. It cools the body and provides essential nutrients. You can simply crack open a fresh coconut and drink directly from a fresh coconut, especially after outdoor activities.

4. Jaljeera

Jaljeera aids digestion, cools the body, and is a great source of vitamins and minerals. It also helps prevent dehydration. Mix water with tamarind paste, mint leaves, cumin powder, black salt, lemon juice, and jaggery. Serve chilled as a refreshing drink before or after meals.

5. Lassi

Lassi is a traditional yogurt-based drink that cools the body, aids digestion, and provides probiotics and nutrients. Blend yogurt with water, sugar (or salt), and cardamom powder. For a fruity twist, add mango pulp. Serve chilled, garnished with chopped nuts and saffron.

6. Nimbu pani

Nimbu pani hydrates the body, provides a vitamin C boost, and helps maintain electrolyte balance. Mix fresh lemon juice with water, add sugar or honey, a pinch of salt, and mint leaves. Drink chilled throughout the day to stay hydrated.

7. Sattu drink

Sattu drink is a high-protein drink made from roasted gram flour, it cools the body, provides energy, and keeps you hydrated. Mix sattu (roasted gram flour) with water, add lemon juice, black salt, and roasted cumin powder. Serve chilled as a refreshing and filling mid-day drink.

8. Thandai

Thandai is a traditional Indian drink that cools the body, boosts immunity, and provides a mix of nutrients and antioxidants. Blend soaked almonds, fennel seeds, poppy seeds, cardamom, and milk. Add sugar and rose water, then chill.

By incorporating these traditional desi drinks into your summer routine, you can stay hydrated, cool, and energised even during the most intense heatwaves.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.