Do Men Have Mood Swings Too? Psychiatrist Explains Why It's More Common Than You Think

Mood swings are often stereotypically associated with women, but mental health experts say this perception is far from accurate. Men experience mood fluctuations too, and in many cases, they may go unnoticed, unspoken, or misunderstood. The truth is, mood swings are a human experience, not a gendered one. What differs is how they are expressed, perceived, and addressed. This state of mind in men is also called Irritable Male Syndrome (IMS). According to a review published in journal Reproduction, Fertility and Development, it is a behavioural condition characterised by nervousness, irritability, lethargy, and depression in adult male. This negative mood state has been observed in men experiencing androgen withdrawal of a group of steroid hormones, including testosterone, that regulate sexual development, reproduction, and masculising traits

Mood Swings Aren't Just A "Women's Issue"

Dr Trideep Choudhury, Consultant Psychiatrist at Fortis ADAYU, says,"mood swings are normal if they are mild and not disruptive to our functioning. However, when they begin to interfere with daily life, they can occur in anyone, irrespective of gender." In men, these changes may not always present as sadness or emotional vulnerability. Instead, they may show up as irritability, anger, frustration, or withdrawal, making them harder to recognise as mood-related issues.

Why Mood Swings In Men Often Go Unnoticed

One of the key reasons mood swings in men are underreported is social conditioning. In many cultures, emotional expression in men is discouraged, while irritability or anger is often normalised and attributed to work stress or external pressures. "It is more common than actually perceived because in certain patriarchal cultures, irritable behaviour may be accepted and rationalised as stress," explains Dr Choudhury. This normalisation can prevent men from recognising that what they are experiencing may need attention or support.

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What Causes Mood Swings?

Mood swings do not occur in isolation. They are usually influenced by a combination of biological, psychological, and lifestyle factors. Some common contributors include genetic vulnerability, adverse childhood experiences, ongoing stress, and substance use. "Poor sleep, which is often underrated, can lead to mood swings," says Dr Choudhury. In today's fast-paced lifestyle, irregular sleep patterns, long working hours, and screen exposure can significantly disrupt emotional stability.

When Mood Swings Become A Concern

Not all mood swings are a sign of a mental health condition. Mild fluctuations are a normal part of life. However, when these changes become intense, frequent, or start affecting relationships, work, or daily functioning, it may indicate a deeper issue. In some cases, mood swings may be part of an individual's personality pattern. While they may not cause severe dysfunction, they can still lead to interpersonal conflicts and emotional distress.

"Many people may not seek help because the symptoms feel familiar or manageable, which allows the issue to remain unaddressed," Dr Choudhury adds.

The Role Of Substance Use And Stress

Substance use, including alcohol and recreational drugs, can significantly impact mood regulation. While often used as a coping mechanism, these substances can worsen emotional instability over time. At the same time, chronic stress, whether from work, finances, or personal life, can keep the brain in a constant state of alert, making mood swings more frequent and intense.

Why Men Hesitate To Seek Help

Despite experiencing symptoms, many men are reluctant to seek professional help. This hesitation is often rooted in stigma, fear of judgement, or the belief that they should "handle it on their own." However, ignoring persistent mood changes can lead to worsening mental health, strained relationships, and reduced quality of life.

Recognising mood swings is the first step towards managing them. Simple strategies like maintaining a regular sleep schedule, reducing stress, staying physically active, and limiting substance use can make a significant difference. Equally important is creating safe spaces where men feel comfortable talking about their emotions without judgement. Professional support, including therapy or counselling, can help identify underlying causes and provide effective coping strategies.

Also read: 6 Health Hacks To Regulate Mood Throughout The Day

Men do have mood swings, and they are more common than many realise. The difference lies not in whether they occur, but in how they are expressed and addressed. By breaking stigma and encouraging open conversations, it becomes easier to recognise when mood swings are more than just a passing phase. Because mental health does not depend on gender, and neither should the support around it.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.