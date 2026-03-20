Fatigue, Body Aches And Mood Swings? Deficiency Of This Vitamin Could Be The Reason

In the hustle and bustle of modern life, it is not uncommon to experience fatigue, body aches, or mood swings. Often dismissed as signs of stress, lack of sleep, or even seasonal changes, these symptoms can mask a deeper issue- vitamin D deficiency. As a crucial nutrient for overall health, vitamin D plays an important role in various bodily functions, and its deficiency can lead to multiple issues. Also known as the sunshine vitamin, it helps with the absorption of calcium in the body, improves mood, supports the immune system and maintains muscle health. Therefore, it is essential to identify the symptoms of its deficiency and maintain healthy levels to prevent both short-term and long-term consequences.

Symptoms of vitamin D deficiency

1. Fatigue

Fatigue is one of the most commonly reported symptoms, often interpreted as a natural consequence of insufficient rest. However, fatigue that persists despite adequate sleep could signal an underlying deficiency. Vitamin D is crucial for energy metabolism, and low levels can leave you feeling drained and lethargic.

2. Body aches

The vitamin is vital for muscle function, and a deficiency can lead to muscle pain and weakness. As the body struggles to maintain muscle health without adequate vitamin D, individuals may experience generalised discomfort that they might chalk up to normal wear and tear.

3. Low mood

Vitamin D receptors are present in various brain areas involved in mood regulation. Research suggests that individuals with low vitamin D levels may have an increased risk of mood disorders. Its deficiency also affects mental health in many ways. Studies indicate that its deficiency can increase the risk of depression and anxiety. Additionally, supplementing vitamin D has been shown to improve depression symptoms.

4. Bone and lower back pain

Vitamin D is essential for calcium absorption. Deficiency can lead to a dull, throbbing ache in the bones, particularly in the legs, ribs, or lower back.

5. Slow wound healing

If minor cuts take an unusually long time to heal, it may indicate low Vitamin D levels, as the nutrient is crucial for skin repair and fighting inflammation.

6. Frequent illness

Vitamin D is essential for a well-functioning immune system. Low levels can lead to a higher susceptibility to infections and illnesses.

7. Hair loss

Severe deficiency can contribute to hair thinning or loss, particularly in women.

8. Muscle weakness

People may experience difficulty in performing usual activities due to weakened muscle strength.

Tips to boost vitamin D levels

1. Sunlight exposure

Your body naturally produces vitamin D when exposed to sunlight. Aim for 10 to 30 minutes of early morning sun exposure several times a week, depending on your skin type and geographical location.

2. Dietary sources

Incorporate foods rich in vitamin D into your diet. Fatty fish (like salmon, mackerel, and sardines), fortified dairy products, egg yolks, and mushrooms exposed to UV light are excellent sources.

3. Supplementation

If you have limited sun exposure or dietary intake, consider taking a vitamin D supplement. Consult with a professional to determine the right dosage for your needs.

4. Regular testing

If you experience symptoms or belong to a high-risk group (such as older adults or individuals with darker skin), regular blood tests can help monitor your vitamin D levels, ensuring timely interventions.

5. Lifestyle choices

Maintaining a balanced diet, regular exercise, and a healthy weight can positively influence your vitamin D status.

In conclusion, fatigue, body aches, and mood swings are common health issues that should not be ignored. If these symptoms persist, consider the possibility of vitamin D deficiency. By recognising the signs and taking proactive steps to enhance your vitamin D levels, you can improve your overall health and quality of life.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.