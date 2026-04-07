Drinks Other Than Milk That Can Enhance Your Calcium Levels

If you think milk is the only way to meet your daily calcium needs, it's time for a rethink. Whether you are lactose intolerant, vegan, or simply not a fan of milk, there are plenty of drinks that can help you keep your bones strong and your body functioning well. Calcium isn't just about bones. It plays a key role in muscle function, nerve signalling, and heart health. And the good news? You can sip your way to better calcium levels without touching a glass of milk. As per a study in Journal Nutrients, bones are mostly made of calcium, which is stored in them as part of a mineral mix called calcium-phosphate. This mineral gives bones strength and solid structure. At the same time, bones act like a storage bank for calcium, releasing it when the body needs to keep the right balance of calcium inside and outside of cells.

Why Calcium Matters More Than You Think

Calcium is essential for proper muscle contraction, healthy nerve function and it helps in maintaining proper heart rhythm. Low intake over time can increase the risk of conditions like Osteoporosis, especially as you age.

1. Almond Milk: A Popular Dairy Alternative

Fortified almond milk is one of the most common milk substitutes. Almond milk often works because it is enriched with calcium and vitamin D. According to US Department of Food and Agriculture, 100 gm of plain almond contain 1.31 grams (g) of carb, 0.2 g of fibre and 0.81 g of sugar. It is low in calories compared to milk. Always check the label and choose unsweetened, fortified versions for maximum benefit.

Also read: Try These Calcium-Rich Fruits & Vegetables To Boost Your Health

2. Soy Milk: Closest To Dairy In Nutrition

As per study published in the journal Foods, soy milk is a nutrient-dense, plant-based beverage high in quality protein, unsaturated fatty acids, and isoflavones. Key benefits include improved cardiovascular health, potential bone density enhancement for postmenopausal women, and high antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and antimicrobial activity. It is a cholesterol-free, lactose-free alternative suitable for managing metabolic health. Soy milk is one of the best plant-based alternatives when it comes to nutritional value. It's a great option for those looking for a more balanced alternative to dairy.

3. Coconut Milk (Fortified)

While natural coconut milk is low in calcium, many packaged versions are fortified. Why consider it:

Creamy and versatile

Suitable for lactose intolerance

4. Ragi Malt Drink: A Traditional Indian Powerhouse

If you're looking for a desi option, ragi (finger millet) is a standout. Why it's excellent:

Naturally rich in calcium

Easily available and affordable

Supports bone strength

A warm glass of ragi malt can be both nutritious and comforting.

5. Sesame Seed Drink (Til Water)

Sesame seeds are surprisingly high in calcium. You can soak sesame seeds overnight and then blend with water and strain. This simple drink can give you a natural calcium boost.

6. Green Smoothies

Leafy greens like spinach and kale contain calcium, and blending them into smoothies makes them easier to consume. Add-ons for better absorption:

Vitamin C-rich fruits like oranges A handful of nuts or seeds

7. Fortified Orange Juice

Some orange juices are fortified with calcium, making them a convenient option. Why it helps. It combines calcium with vitamin C and supports absorption. Again, go for unsweetened versions to avoid excess sugar.

8. Buttermilk

If you're okay with dairy but want something lighter than milk, buttermilk is a great choice. Contains calcium; it aids digestion and keeps you hydrated. Also it is perfect for Indian summers.

9. Herbal Calcium Drinks

Certain traditional drinks made with ingredients like, fennel (saunf) and cumin (jeera) may not be extremely high in calcium but support overall digestion and mineral absorption.

Also read: Calcium-Rich Foods To Improve Your Bone Health If You're Nearing Middle age

A Quick Note On Absorption

Getting calcium is only half the job. Your body also needs to absorb it effectively. To improve absorption:

Ensure adequate vitamin D (sunlight exposure helps)

Avoid excessive caffeine

Limit very high salt intake

Who Should Pay Extra Attention?

You may need more calcium if you are:

Vegan or lactose intolerant

Over 40

At risk of Osteoporosis

Not getting enough sunlight

Milk isn't the only way to meet your calcium needs. From fortified plant-based milks to traditional Indian drinks like ragi malt and sesame water, there are plenty of options to keep your bones strong. The key is variety and consistency. Mix and match these drinks based on your lifestyle and preferences, and you'll be well on your way to meeting your daily calcium goals, no milk required.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.