Calcium-Rich Foods To Improve Your Bone Health If You're Nearing Middle age

Calcium-rich help slowdown wear and tear of our bones and joints

As we grow old, our bodies especially our bones go through wear and tear. This wear and tear reduce their mobility and health. This wear and tear is a natural process and may not be completely preventable. However, proper care can reduce and slow down this degradation of our bones and muscles.

Calcium is one of the most important nutrients in regard to our bones and muscles' health. Consuming enough calcium ensures our bones stay strong and healthy. In this article, we list various calcium-rich foods that ensure better health of your bones as you reach middle age.

Calcium-rich foods that improve bone health in middle age:

1. Soybeans

Tofu would be a wise alternative to meet your calcium needs if you are vegan and diet conscious. Tofu has no cholesterol and is naturally gluten-free. Other soybean products, such as tempeh, fortified soy milk, etc., can be great sources of calcium and vitamin D that are also high in calcium.

2. Cruciferous vegetables

Cruciferous vegetables more popularly known as green leafy vegetables are very rich in nutrients. This food group includes lettuce, spinach, cabbage, broccoli, cauliflower, etc. Cruciferous vegetables are a great source of calcium for plant-based dieters.

3. Dairy products

Dairy products are a popular source of protein and calcium. Dairy products such as milk and yogurt in particular are known for their benefits on our bodies, especially our bones. Cheese is another great source of calcium. Most dairy products can be prepared and consumed in a variety of ways, making them an ideal addition to your daily diet.

4. Fatty fish

Fatty fish such as salmon and tuna are rich in nutrients such as calcium, vitamin D, and so on. These nutrients are known for improving the health of our bones and improve our mobility. Fatty fish is also rich in omega-3 fatty acids which help in the absorption of many nutrients.

5. Almonds

Nuts in general are rich in various nutrients. Almonds are a great source of protein as well as calcium, both of which ensure better health of our bones, muscles, and joints. Almonds can also be consumed in various ways such as almond milk, almond butter, and so on.

6. Eggs

Eggs are abundant in various nutrients including protein, calcium, and vitamin D. All of these nutrients help improve our bone health. However, to ensure you extract enough nutrients make sure you consume whole eggs and not just egg whites.

7. Seeds

These small, nutrient-dense foods, such as chia seeds, poppy seeds, and celery, are high in calcium. Additionally, it provides proteins and vital fatty acids that are good for your bones and general wellness. The mineral boron, which is present in chia seeds, helps bones develop. It aids in the body's phosphorus, magnesium, and calcium metabolism.

8. Legumes

Legumes consist of various beans and lentils. Beans and lentils are well known for being high in fibre, protein, and other minerals, but some are also excellent sources of calcium. You should never fall short of your daily calcium requirements since beans and lentils including soybeans, green beans, red millets, and peas contain ample calcium.

Adding these foods to your diet will ensure the longevity of your bones. Strong bones are less prone to injuries and other bone-related diseases that one may be at a higher risk of in their 40s.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.