Bone Health: Add These Superfoods Rich In Calcium For Strong Bones

Calcium-rich foods can boost the health of our bones

Bones provide a variety of functions in the body, including anchoring muscles, protecting organs, and creating structure. While it's crucial to develop strong and healthy bones during infancy and adolescence, there are things you can do as an adult to maintain bone health.

Your bones are constantly regenerating as new bone is formed and old bone is destroyed. Your bone mass increases when you're young because your body produces new bone more quickly than it degrades existing bone. Around age 30, the majority of people reach their peak bone mass. Following that, you continue to lose slightly more bone mass than you gain as a result of bone remodelling.

How much bone mass you have by the time you are 30 and how quickly you lose it afterward determine how likely you are to develop osteoporosis, a disorder that makes bones brittle and weak. You have healthier bones and are less prone to develop osteoporosis as you age if your bone mass is higher. Continue reading as we share superfoods rich in calcium that can help you maintain the health of your bones.

Bone health: Add these superfoods rich in calcium to your diet

1. Seeds

These small, nutrient-dense foods, such as chia seeds, poppy seeds sesame seeds and celery, are high in calcium. Additionally, it provides proteins and vital fatty acids that are good for your bones and general wellness. The mineral boron, which is present in chia seeds, helps bones grow. It aids in the body's phosphorus, magnesium, and calcium metabolism.

2. Almonds

Calcium, fatty acids, vitamin E, antioxidants, and proteins are all abundant in almonds. They aid in bone regrowth, heart health maintenance, and cognitive enhancement. More than one-third of the daily recommended amount of calcium, or 385 mg, is found in just 1 cup of whole almonds. Almonds should only be consumed in smaller portions because they are high in fats and calories.

3. Yogurt

Yogurt is a traditional food that dates back to 2,000 B.C. Due to the method used to make it, yogurt actually has a higher calcium content than the milk it is derived from. A single 8-ounce serving of low-fat yogurt supplies all 42 percent of the calcium you need each day. They are versatile food and can be served sweet and savoury.

4. Eggs

Eggs can strengthen bones since they include a good level of vitamin D. Only the yolks contain vitamin D, so if you frequently consume egg white omelettes, you'll need to get your vitamin D from another source. They are also extremely versatile like yogurt and can be cooked in a variety of ways making them easier to incorporate into your daily diet.

5. Cheese

Cheese is a strong source of calcium and proteins and an addition to foods high in calcium. Try to include more dairy items in your diet because your body absorbs calcium from dairy products more quickly than it does from plant sources. With 331 mg of calcium, parmesan cheese has the most. Everyone loves it and considers it to be one of the most delectable calcium sources.

6. Beans and lentils

Beans and lentils are well known for being high in fibre, protein, and other minerals, but some are also excellent sources of calcium. You should never fall short of your daily calcium requirements because beans and lentils including soybeans, green beans, red millet, and peas contain ample calcium.

Add these calcium-rich superfoods to your diet to ensure your bones stay strong and healthy.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.