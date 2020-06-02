A Few Almonds Daily Can Offer You These Amazing Health Benefits

Almonds can offer you multiple health benefits

Highlights Almonds are rich in vitamin E

You can consume 6-8 almonds daily

You can start your day with soaked almonds

You should eat nuts daily- you might have heard this a thousand times. Almond is one of the healthiest nuts that you should consume regularly. The benefits of almonds for better heart health are quite popular. These are loaded with essential nutrients and micro-nutrients that you need for better health. Developing a habit of eating almonds daily can be beneficial to your health in various ways. It is a ritual in many Indian houses to start their day with soaked almonds. Well, this practice is a boon to your health. Below, is a list of benefits eating almonds daily can offer you.

Reasons why you must eat almonds daily

1. Promotes heart health

Almonds are loaded with properties beneficial for your heart health. The presence of vitamin E, magnesium and antioxidants in almonds makes them a heart-friendly nut. Studies have also highlighted that eating almonds can control the risk of heart diseases.

Almonds are loaded with properties beneficial for your heart health

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Reasons Why You Should Start Your Day With Soaked Almonds; Know Amazing Health Benefits

2. Loaded with vitamin E

Vitamin E offers some amazing benefits to your health. This vitamin is good for your skin and hair. It is a powerful antioxidant that helps repair damaged cells.

Also read: Almonds Beauty Benefits: Boost Your Skin And Hair Health With This Amazing Nut

3. May control blood pressure

High blood pressure is a serious health condition that should not be ignored. To control your blood pressure numbers a healthy diet plays a major role. Magnesium in almonds may help you regulate your blood pressure.

Almonds may help in controlling blood pressure with the help of magnesium present in it

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Help maintain a healthy weight

Almonds are a healthy snack. A few almonds can keep you full for longer and make you consume fewer calories. It can help you maintain a healthy weight.

5. Good for diabetics

Almonds are a healthy snack for diabetics too. Many studies also suggest that almonds may help you bring down blood sugar levels naturally. Diabetics are also at a significantly higher risk of heart disease that can be controlled with almonds.

Also read: Know How Many Almonds You Should Eat To Lower Blood Sugar Levels

How many almonds you should eat in a day?

Almonds are high in calories. You need to balance your overall calorie consumption to add almonds safely to your diet. Dietitian Ruchika Jain recommends that the safe limit is 6-8 almonds each day. Soaked almonds are also beneficial, you can soak them overnight and consume them in the morning. It is also advised to avoid fried and salted almonds.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.