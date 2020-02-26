Reasons Why You Should Start Your Day With Soaked Almonds; Know Amazing Health Benefits

Know the benefits of starting your day with soaked almonds

Highlights Soaked almonds can offer you amazing health benefits

Almonds can promote heart health

Here are reasons why you should start your day with almonds

Almonds are one of the healthiest nuts. It is loaded with amazing health benefits. Just a few almonds are a powerhouse of almonds. Eating almonds is linked with better heart health. Almonds are also good for diabetics. Soaked almonds are extremely healthy for you. It is one the oldest ritual followed in almost every Indian household to eat soaked almonds as first thing in the morning. If your mother or grandmother is making you eat soaked almonds every morning then you must follow this healthy practice daily. If you are a fan of raw or roasted almonds, you should try switching them with soaked almonds. Here are some amazing health benefits of soaked almonds.

Health benefits of soaked almonds

1. A power-packed source of nutrients

Almonds are loaded with multiple nutrients. Adding almonds to your diet can offer you fiber, protein, vitamin E, magnesium and many more. It is a nutritious way to start your day with a punch of nutrients.

Also read: Know How Many Almonds You Should Eat To Lower Blood Sugar Levels

2. Improves digestion

It is easier to digest soaked almonds than raw. Soaked almonds can boost digestion as well. It helps in the absorption of nutrients. These also promote the production of an enzyme which promotes digestion.

Almonds are a great source of vitamin E

Photo Credit: iStock

3. A boon for your skin and hair

Almonds are a great source of vitamin E which is amazing for your skin and hair. Vitamin E in almonds can make your skin smooth and supple. Using almond oil for skin is also beneficial. Almonds can also help you fight hair issues. it can help you fight hair fall.

Also read: Almonds Beauty Benefits: Boost Your Skin And Hair Health With This Amazing Nut

4. Boosts brain function

This is the most popular benefit of eating almonds. Studies have also highlighted the benefits of almonds for better brain function. Vitamin E has shown to prevent cognitive decline and promote memory. It is good for your brain which is exactly why your mother makes you eat more almonds during exam time.

Almonds can help you boost brain function

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Improves cholesterol

Bad cholesterol is linked with several serious health conditions. Almonds can help you control bad cholesterol and promotes healthy levels of good cholesterol. This boosts heart health. Soaked almonds can also help in controlling blood pressure which is also good for heart health.

Also read: High Cholesterol: Health Issues Linked With High Cholesterol And Ways To Control It

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.