Try These Calcium-Rich Fruits & Vegetables To Boost Your Health

Including calcium-rich fruits and vegetables in your diet can significantly benefit your bone health and overall well-being. Read on as we share fruits and veggies you can add to your daily diet for better health.

Here are some calcium-rich fruits and vegetables you must add to your diet:

1. Kale

Kale is high in calcium, which supports bone health and helps prevent osteoporosis. It also contains vitamin K, which aids calcium absorption and promotes bone mineralization. Enjoy kale in salads, smoothies, or as sautéed greens. Cooking kale slightly can make it easier to digest and help release more nutrients.

2. Oranges

Oranges are a good source of calcium and vitamin C, which boosts calcium absorption and supports immune health. They also contain antioxidants that protect against cellular damage. Eat fresh oranges as a snack, add slices to salads, or drink freshly squeezed orange juice. Opt for whole fruit to benefit from the fibre content.

3. Figs

Figs provide calcium, potassium, and fibre, promoting bone health, heart health, and digestive function. Eat fresh or dried figs as a snack, add to cereals, salads, or bake into desserts. Dried figs are particularly high in calcium.

4. Broccoli

Broccoli provides calcium, as well as vitamin C, which enhances calcium absorption. It also contains fibre, which promotes digestive health. Steam or stir-fry broccoli to preserve its nutrients. Add it to salads, soups, or casseroles for a nutritious boost.

5. Collard greens

Collard greens are rich in calcium and vitamin K, essential for bone strength and blood clotting. They also contain antioxidants that reduce inflammation. Cook collard greens by steaming, sautéing, or adding them to soups. Pair with healthy fats like olive oil to enhance nutrient absorption.

6. Spinach

Spinach is high in calcium, magnesium, and iron, which are essential for bone health, muscle function, and oxygen transport in the blood. Add fresh spinach to smoothies, salads, or cook it lightly to enhance its calcium availability. Pair with vitamin C-rich foods to boost iron absorption.

7. Kiwi

Kiwi contains calcium, vitamin C, and antioxidants, which support bone health, immune function, and reduce oxidative stress. Eat fresh kiwi as a snack, add to fruit salads, smoothies, or yogurt. The skin is edible and contains additional nutrients.

8. Almonds

While technically a nut, almonds are rich in calcium, magnesium, and healthy fats, supporting bone health, heart health, and overall wellness. Eat a handful of almonds as a snack, add to salads, yogurt, or oatmeal. Soaking almonds overnight can make them easier to digest and enhance nutrient absorption.

9. Rhubarb

Rhubarb is rich in calcium and vitamin K, both crucial for bone health. It also contains fibre, which aids digestion. Use rhubarb in pies, crumbles, or make a compote. Cooking rhubarb helps reduce its oxalic acid content, which can interfere with calcium absorption.

By including these calcium-rich fruits and vegetables in your diet, you can enhance your bone health, improve overall well-being, and enjoy a variety of delicious and nutritious foods.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.