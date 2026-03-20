Can You Really Lose 10 Kgs In A Month? Method And Potential Side Effects Explained

Weight loss is a common goal for many, and while social media can offer inspiration, it often sets unrealistic expectations with its diet and exercise trends. You've likely seen claims like "10 kgs in a month," which may sound appealing. As a result, many people aim to shed kilos quickly, hoping to see dramatic results in a short amount of time. But let's get real: is it truly possible to lose that much weight in just a month or two? And is drastic weight loss safe? What methods can be used? Here are answers to all these questions and some healthy strategies for weight loss.

Can you lose 10 kgs in a month?

Losing 10 kgs in 1 to 2 months is possible, but it's important to approach this goal with caution. It is generally considered an aggressive and potentially unsustainable goal for most people. To achieve this level of weight loss, an individual would need to create a significant calorie deficit, either through diet, exercise, or a combination of both.

A safe and sustainable weight loss rate is typically around 0.5 to 1 kg per week, which totals about 2 to 4 kgs per month. Rapid weight loss can sometimes lead to muscle loss, nutritional deficiencies, and other health issues, so it's crucial to prioritise overall health.

Risks of rapid weight loss:

Nutritional deficiencies

Severely limiting food intake can lead to a lack of essential vitamins and minerals, affecting energy levels and immune function.

Muscle loss

Rapid weight loss often results in the body breaking down muscle tissue for energy rather than just burning fat.

Metabolic changes

Extreme dieting can significantly lower the resting metabolic rate, making it more difficult to maintain weight loss in the long term.

Gallstones

Losing weight too quickly increases the risk of developing gallstones.

If you aim to lose 10 kg in a relatively short period of time, here are some tips to do so safely:

1. Create a caloric deficit

Calculate your daily caloric needs and aim to consume fewer calories than you burn. A deficit of approximately 500 - 1000 calories per day can lead to a weight loss of about 0.5 to 1 kg per week.

2. Adopt a balanced diet

Focus on a diet rich in whole foods, including high-fibre fruits and vegetables, protein and healthy fats.

3. Increase physical activity

Incorporate both cardiovascular and strength-training exercises for maximum results:

Cardio: Aim for at least 150-300 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity each week, such as brisk walking, cycling, or swimming.

Strength training: Engage in strength training exercises 2-3 times a week to build muscle, which can help boost metabolism.

4. Stay hydrated

Drinking plenty of water can help control hunger and improve metabolic processes. Also, sometimes, you might mistake thirst for hunger.

5. Get plenty of sleep

Adequate sleep is crucial for metabolic health and weight management. Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep each night.

6. Set realistic goals

While aiming for 10 kg might be a motivating target, it's also important to set achievable milestones that can be achieved without compromising your health.

7. Seek professional help

Consider consulting with a healthcare provider or a registered dietitian. They can help create a personalised plan that takes your unique health conditions and lifestyle into account.

8. Stay patient and consistent

Weight loss can be a gradual process. Focus on making sustainable lifestyle changes rather than resorting to extreme diets or quick fixes.

Ultimately, while rapid weight loss can be tempting, adopting healthy habits that can be maintained long-term is the most effective way to achieve lasting results. Long-term success is more likely when focusing on gradual lifestyle changes. Prioritising health and well-being will lead to more sustainable weight management over time and prevent the yo-yo effect.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.