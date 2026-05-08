Belly Fat Increases As You Age: New Study Reveals A Way To Prevent It

Belly fat is considered dangerous, as it can trigger several chronic diseases. The scientists say that belly fat tends to increase with age, but the problem arises when it shifts deeper into the stomach. This is what creates serious health risks as the fats start affecting the internal organs. While there is existing research on the dangers of belly fat, a new study has revealed that ageing doesn't just add belly fat, but it redistributes it in risky ways, pushing more into the abdomen.

Scientists who performed the study found that testosterone plays a key role in this shift. Specifically, in older women who are recovering from hip fractures, a testosterone gel combined with exercise helped prevent the usual rise in dangerous visceral fat.

The findings of this study could point to a powerful new strategy for improving recovery and long-term health.

Why Belly Fat Increases As You Age

As time progresses and you age, the storage of fat changes in your body. The quantity also changes depending on your lifestyle, diet, and physical activity levels. The fat moves from under the skin to around vital organs.

When fat deposits around the organs, then the visceral fat deposition can cause diabetes, heart disease, and poor recovery after illness or injury.

Visceral Fat vs Subcutaneous Fat: Why Location Matters

Fat under the skin, or subcutaneous fat, is normal, protective, and less harmful, as your body tends to burn this fat when there is an illness or injury. While fat around the organs, known as visceral fat, is metabolically active, it is inflammation-driving and dangerous, as it is the leading cause of many chronic diseases.

Belly fat that accumulates with age is more likely to be visceral, which is the main source of concern, and reducing it matters greatly.

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The Hormone Link Behind Age-Related Belly Fat

Scientists have found a strong link between sex hormones, especially testosterone, and fat distribution. This affects people who suffer from hormonal changes the most, as their natural baseline of hormones is out of sync.

Hormonal changes with ageing that are normal can trigger fat to shift into the abdominal cavity, which is where the risk multiplies.

Traditional weight loss methods don't target this directly, which is why a targeted approach is needed as you age.

What The New Study Discovered

The study performed by the University of Connecticut looked at 66 women over the age of 65 who were recovering from a recent hip fracture.

Before starting the trial, each participant received a scan to assess their body composition. So, the researchers can know what type of fat resides in their bodies.

All the study participants completed a structured exercise programme. However, only one group was given the testosterone gel as part of their treatment.

A targeted hormone approach, combined with exercise, prevented the usual rise in visceral belly fat.

Participants receiving this intervention avoided the dangerous fat redistribution typically seen with ageing.

Findings were published in Obesity Pillars by US researchers.

The new study on age-related body fat suggests that when visceral fat rises in older adults, a combination approach works best at reducing it.

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Why Standard Weight Loss Falls Short For Older Adults

Researchers warn that there are certain parameters that older adults meet that increase their risk of visceral fat health risks. These can be:

General weight loss often reduces muscle along with fat, which is not helpful for older adults, as they need muscle for their long-term health.

Muscle loss worsens mobility and metabolic health with age, which further reduces the body's ability to function on a day-to-day basis.

The new approach targets fat location, not just body weight, which is what is needed when the body is aged and struggles to lose weight quickly.

What This Means For Preventing Belly Fat As You Age

Belly fat can increase as you age if you don't exercise or sit in the wrong posture for long hours during the day. Here are some ways to prevent belly fat as you age:

The importance of maintaining muscle is pivotal, as your body needs to be able to support the joints effectively as you age.

Focusing on metabolic health, not just scale weight, is necessary, as your metabolism can determine how much weight and belly fat you have.

Future strategies that customise fat management for ageing bodies are needed to make older adults age in a healthy manner.

Limitations Of The Visceral Fat Study

A visceral fat study has multiple limitations as it is performed on a limited data pool. Here is what you should know:

Findings are early and targeted to specific groups, which means the outcomes can differ for other age groups.

Hormone-based strategies require medical supervision, as their effect on the body can differ according to the body's condition and absorption capabilities.

Lifestyle measures remain the foundation of visceral fat control, as they dictate what is being practised daily.

Belly fat is not just an aesthetic issue, and ageing does not make it unavoidable. Science is beginning to show why it happens and how it may be prevented, opening new paths for healthier ageing.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.