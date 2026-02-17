Are You Brushing Wrong? Dentist Shares The Right Method, Brush Type And More Tips

Every day in my clinic, I meet patients who ask the same question. "Doctor, I brush twice a day, so why do I still get cavities?" It's a valid question, and I completely understand why they feel confused. Most people are consistent with brushing, but the problem is that it often becomes mechanical. We rush through it, thinking about emails, school tiffins, or getting late for work. In that hurry, the technique quietly goes wrong.

Research consistently shows that how we brush is more important than how often we brush. Many adults brush twice daily but miss the gum line and inner surfaces of their teeth. Some even apply too much force. In my experience, improper technique, rather than infrequent brushing, is one of the main reasons for gum recession and early enamel wear.

Factors That Impact Oral Health

Brushing Too Hard

The most common mistake I see is brushing too hard. Many people scrub their teeth like they're cleaning a stubborn stain on a plate. Teeth don't need that kind of pressure. Brushing hard doesn't remove more plaque, but it slowly wears away enamel and pushes the gums down. Years later, this shows up as sharp sensitivity to cold drinks or sweets. Patients are often surprised because they thought they were taking good care of their teeth all along.

Holding The Brush

Try holding your toothbrush like you would hold a pen. This grip naturally reduces pressure. Place the bristles slightly towards the gums and move the brush in small circles. Focus on the gum line because plaque tends to settle there first. Fast side-to-side strokes mostly polish the outer surfaces and miss the areas where problems begin.

Brushing Time

Time also matters. Many people finish brushing in under a minute, but studies show that brushing for a full two minutes removes plaque more effectively. Divide your mouth into four parts and spend about thirty seconds on each. This ensures you naturally reach two minutes without constantly checking the clock. Don't forget the back teeth, they do most of the chewing and collect the most food, yet they are often neglected.

Choosing A Toothbrush

Choosing a toothbrush is simpler than advertisements make it seem. Soft bristles are best for most people. Hard bristles may feel powerful but can damage enamel and gums over time. The brush head should be small enough to reach the last molar comfortably. Electric brushes can help if you rush or have difficulty with hand movement, but a regular brush works perfectly if used carefully. Replace your brush every three months or when the bristles start bending outward.

The Right Toothpaste

Toothpaste is another area where people get confused. A basic fluoride toothpaste is still the most reliable choice. Fluoride strengthens enamel and protects against decay. Adults need only a pea-sized amount. Filling the whole brush with paste just creates foam and a false sense of cleanliness. For sensitive teeth, a desensitizing toothpaste can help within a few weeks when used daily. Whitening pastes should be used occasionally, not routinely, because frequent use can increase sensitivity.

Cleaning The Tongue

Don't forget the tongue. A lot of bacteria sits there and contributes to bad breath. Gently cleaning your tongue once a day can make a noticeable difference. Also, avoid rinsing vigorously right after brushing. Spit out the excess toothpaste and let some remain on the teeth so fluoride can continue working.

Finally, remember that brushing only cleans visible surfaces. Food often remains stuck between teeth, which is why flossing or using interdental brushes is essential, especially for adults. Brushing is only part of the story.

How Medical Conditions Affect Oral Health

Medical conditions can play a big role in tooth decay. Acid reflux, frequent vomiting, or high acidity expose teeth to strong stomach acids, which soften enamel over time and make teeth more vulnerable. Dry mouth, often caused by certain medications, diabetes, or stress, reduces saliva flow. Saliva is protective; it neutralizes acids and helps repair early enamel damage. Without enough saliva, decay progresses faster.

Snacking And Oral Health

Another concern is continuous snacking. Many people nibble throughout the day; a biscuit with tea, a handful of namkeen, a sip of juice, and something sweet in the evening. Each time we eat, especially carbs or sugars, the bacteria in our mouths produce acid for 20 to 30 minutes. Frequent eating keeps the mouth acidic for hours, giving teeth no chance to recover.

Impact Of Sugar On Oral Health

The increase in hidden sugars has also changed how cavities develop. It's not just chocolates anymore. Sugars in packaged foods, breakfast cereals, flavored yogurts, energy drinks, and even "healthy" granola bars contribute to daily acid attacks. The frequency of sugar exposure matters more than the quantity. A small sweet eaten five times a day is more harmful than a dessert eaten once with a meal.

Good oral care doesn't have to be complicated. A softer touch, a little more time, mindful eating habits, and the right technique can prevent many dental problems that often arise from discomfort rather than routine care. Sometimes, it's not about brushing more, but about brushing better and eating a little wiser.

[By Dr. Tania Nijhawan, Founder, Udana Wellness Smile Designing (NYU, USA) and Cosmetic Dentistry (USC, USA)]

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.