A Single Antibiotic Dose May Disrupt Gut Health Even After 4 To 9 Years, Says New Study

Antibiotics are commonly prescribed to treat bacterial infections, but their broad scope has made them easily dispensable. The capsule has hidden long-term side effects that can alter how your digestive system functions. This has been documented in a new study published by the Nature Medicine journal, wherein the long duration of altering the gut environment has been raised as a significant health concern. The gut environment, or microbiome as it is referred to in scientific terms, needs to be maintained on a regular basis by supplying it with enough prebiotics, probiotics, and specific strains of good bacteria that can digest food easily and convert it into energy. While previously thought antibiotics' use and their side effects are limited depending on their usage and the length of illness for which they are used in treatment, the study is revealing that their side effects can linger for a longer time.

What The Study Found

The new study used a large-scale analysis of nearly 15,000 adults and looked at the impact of one antibiotic course on their gut environment. The usage of the antibiotics was 4 to 8 years earlier than the measurement of the results, which showed significant gut environment changes and effects on digestion.

There are three antibiotics that have had the strongest effects on altering the gut microbiome; these are as follows:

Clindamycin

Fluoroquinolones

Flucloxacillin

Given the recorded long-term side effects of these antibiotics, their usage must be controlled, and they must be consumed only after a doctor's consultation to be safe from their side effects.

Note: These findings are limited to a pool of approximately 15,000 individuals, so their exact impact on your gut function can only be determined by a medical professional and only after looking at your medical history. These findings raise alarm, but a cautious approach to antibiotic usage is necessary; no over-the-counter usage should be done to avoid dealing with the serious side effects.

Why Gut Microbiome Matters

The gut environment, or microbiome, and its health play an active role in digestion, immunity, and overall metabolic health. Alterations in its function can lead to chronic diseases like obesity, diabetes, heart disease, and even autoimmune disorders. This is why maintaining your gut health is extremely important if you want to avoid dealing with possibly contracting a chronic disease or disorder.

Over-the-counter antibiotic usage is dangerous, as it can lead to permanent or prolonged gut dysfunction, as highlighted in the research published in the Journal of the Association of Physicians of India. So, being cautious is necessary, and being open with your doctors about your concerns is necessary to take a safe approach to effective treatment.

Antibiotics

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How Antibiotics Disrupt Gut Health

Several studies published in BMC Microbiology, the International Journal of Medical Reviews, and In The Gut Microbiota in Health and Disease indicate the following:

There is a visible reduction in microbial diversity, which impacts how the digestive system breaks down food and processes it into energy.

Decline in beneficial bacterial species like alistipes communis and bifidobacterium, where azithromycin is a known depleter of these necessary bacteria in the gut.

A rise in harmful species of necessary gut bacteria is linked to metabolic risk, which increases the chances of chronic diseases.

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Long-Term Implications Of Antibiotic Use

There are several long-term implications of antibiotic use, and you should know the following to be safe:

Microbiome recovery is often incomplete even after years, so consuming antibiotics should only be advisable under medical supervision. And being open about the side effects that you may be feeling is necessary, as it is a part of treatment.

There are visible differences by age, sex, and antibiotic class, which can affect your gut at varying rates.

Potential links to chronic disease risk should send alarm bells to the medical community and patients who are taking antibiotics without considering the harm to their bodies.

Antibiotic Stewardship

This concept refers to a smart way to use antibiotics for treatment. Given the current rates of antibiotic resistance in India due to over-the-counter usage, people need to follow an established protocol to be safe, as certain medications may be required to deal with the infections that can damage the body.

The importance of judicious prescribing is necessary, and it should extend to pharmacies, as people tend to consume antibiotics when their symptoms feel severe to seek immediate relief.

As there are significant risks of overuse and misuse and a potential rise of antibiotic resistance, which can lead to a health crisis when a severe illness like a pandemic hits, people and medical professionals need to practise caution.

There is an active need for awareness among patients and doctors, as when both parties practise safety and weigh the advantages and disadvantages of antibiotic use, only then will problems with it be under control.

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Supporting Gut Health

To actively support your gut health, you need to practise the following tips:

Consume a diet that is rich in fibre, fermented foods, and probiotics, which can supply your body with ample beneficial bacterial strains needed for regulation.

Lifestyle factors that promote microbiome resilience, like regular physical activity, balancing your physical and mental well-being, taking active care of your gut health by consuming desired foods, and many more practices, need to be followed.

People need to follow proper, certified, and experienced medical guidance before using antibiotics, as their gut health could change for years even after stopping their use.

Even one antibiotic dose can leave a lasting microbial footprint, so be mindful of them. You need to be responsible with your antibiotic use, as it directly impacts gut health.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.