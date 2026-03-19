Root Canal Treatment Can Improve Cholesterol, Blood Sugar And Keep Heart Healthy: Study

Sitting in a dentist's chair for a root canal treatment can be a painful experience. However, it is one of the essential treatments that can help save the tooth that would otherwise need to be extracted. A new study has revealed that root canal treatments offer benefits beyond dental health. According to a new clinical study from King's College London, fixing a tooth infection, specifically through a root canal, can significantly improve your overall heart health and blood sugar levels. It helped lower inflammation associated with heart disease. The research confirms that the health of your mouth and the health of your body are deeply connected.

Root canal treatment and heart health and blood sugars: What's the link

The study tracked patients for two years after they received successful root canal treatments for a common infection called apical periodontitis. Researchers found that a successful root canal may provide benefits that extend beyond saving a tooth.

1. Improved blood sugar

Patients saw a significant drop in their blood sugar levels over the two-year period. This suggests that clearing a dental infection can help the body manage glucose better, potentially lowering the risk of diabetes.

2. Heart health and cholesterol

The researchers observed healthier cholesterol levels and a reduction in triglycerides (fats in the blood) after the infection was treated.

3. Lower inflammation

Key markers of inflammation in the blood, which are high-risk indicators for heart disease, gradually declined once the infected tooth was fixed.

The 'Leaky Tooth' effect

The study explained that bacteria from an infected tooth can actually enter your bloodstream. Once there, these bacteria trigger a body-wide immune response that messes with your metabolism and damages your cardiovascular system.

"Our findings show that root canal treatment doesn't just improve oral health -- it may also help reduce the risk of serious health conditions like diabetes and heart disease. It's a powerful reminder that oral health is deeply connected to overall health," said lead author Dr. Sadia Niazi, Senior Clinical Lecturer in Endodontology at King's College London.

Why this matters

For a long time, people thought of a toothache as just a dental problem. However, this study proves that a hidden infection in your gums or teeth allows the harmful bacteria to enter your blood. By getting a root canal and sealing that leak, you aren't just saving a tooth, you are reducing the constant stress on your heart and your body's ability to process sugar.

"Long-standing root canal infections can allow bacteria to enter the bloodstream, trigger inflammation, and increase blood glucose and fat levels -- raising the risk of serious health issues like heart disease and diabetes. It is vital that dental professionals recognise the wider impact of these root canal infections and advocate for early diagnosis and treatment," Dr. Niazi added.

The researchers also call for integrated care, where dentists and regular doctors work together to monitor these blood markers, treating oral health as a vital part of preventing serious diseases like heart attacks and diabetes.

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