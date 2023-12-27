Woman Sues Dentist For Performing Over 30 Surgical Procedures In A Visit

The woman is seeking at least $50,000 in damages. (Representative Image)

A woman in the United States is suing her dentist after he performed eight dental crowns, four root canals and 20 fillings in a single visit, according to a report in the New York Post citing a newly filed lawsuit. Kathleen Wilson from Minneapolis stated that she received the wrong treatment from Dr Kevin Molldrem of Molldrem Family Dentistry in July 2020 which left her disfigured and in extreme pain.

The woman had several appointments with other dentists to fix the issue. In her lawsuit, she accused the dentist of exceeding the safe dosage of anaesthesia and faked medical records to show that he did not give her an unsafe dosage. Now, she is seeking at least $50,000 in damages.

Dr Avrum Goldstein of Florida was hired by her legal team to examine the medical documents she received from Dr Molldrem and other physicians. Dr Goldstein said that Dr Mollgrem was correct in his diagnosis that "virtually every tooth" in Wilson's mouth had decayed. However, he also pointed out several violations of the duty of care. "Katie required a slow, thoughtful, careful and measured response to her disease. Trying to fill every hole in every tooth in her mouth in one visit is not only the antithesis of what was indicated, it is not humanely possible to achieve in an effective or constructive manner," he wrote in a report adding that it was "inconceivable" to work on 28 teeth in five and a half hours.

He said that neither Ms Wilson's susceptibility to illness nor the possibility of losing her teeth was addressed by Dr Molldrem in his attempt to fix her teeth in a single appointment. Additionally, Dr Molldrem, who has been in practice in Eden Prairie since 2004, was accused by Dr Goldstein of giving too much anaesthesia to Ms Wilson during the procedure. The doctor reportedly gave her 960 milligrams of the drug, over double the allowed amount of 490 milligrams for a long session.

According to the lawsuit, the woman received proper treatment for her teeth in an "attempt to stabilize her mouth" from the University of Minnesota Dental School for several months in 2022.