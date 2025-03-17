Wealthy US Dentist Accused Of Murdering Her Boyfriend, Patients Express Shock

A 61-year-old woman from Gainesville, Georgia, has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of her partner, James David Barron, 68, inside their shared residence on Bayridge Drive, located off C. Rogers Road. According to the Hall County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the scene at approximately 1:15 a.m. on Saturday and discovered Mr Barron unresponsive in a bedroom, suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso. Despite efforts by first responders, he died in a nearby hospital, Fox News reported.

Suzanne Renee Mericle, the suspect, was present at the residence when deputies arrived. Following an investigation, Mericle was taken into custody and charged with murder in connection with Barron's death.

"The two were in a relationship and lived together at the residence. Mericle was at home when the deputies arrived," the sheriff's office said in a press release posted to Facebook.

Notably, Mericle is the proprietor of Mericle Dentistry, a well-established dental practice with an impressive 4.8-star rating on Google, based on 180 reviews. The practice's slogan, "Anything is possible with a Miracle," suggests a commitment to delivering exceptional care and results. Many reviewers praised Mericle's friendly and professional demeanour.

"She was my family's dentist for many years. I also had the privilege of providing pediatric care for her children. She is also a dear friend. Like me Suzanne has been a single mom, very dedicated to her children and her profession. She is a wonderful woman whom I admire and respect. We love to be at the beach," one reviewer posted.

Her patients have expressed widespread shock and disbelief upon learning of her arrest and murder charge. One woman wrote on Facebook, "She had to be living a double life. She is/was my kids' dentist. Literally had an appointment this Monday the 10th. Wild!"

Mericle was taken to the Hall County Jail where she remains held without bond, according to online jail records. She has been charged with murder, aggravated assault under the Family Violence Act and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.