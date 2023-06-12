Joe Biden's Schedule Shuffled Ahead Of Root Canal Treatment At White House

Joe Biden's health is under minute scrutiny as he runs for a second term in 2024. (File)

President Joe Biden will undergo a dental root canal at the White House on Monday, his doctor said, prompting officials to abruptly shuffle the president's planned schedule.

Joe Biden's physician Kevin C. O'Connor said in a statement that the president -- at 80 the oldest person ever in the office -- was "experiencing further discomfort" from a partially treated premolar tooth in his lower right jaw.

The White House press office said Joe Biden will "undergo a root canal this morning at the White House."

Although the doctor's letter did not indicate any danger to the health of Joe Biden, the procedure appeared to be unplanned, because the president canceled a scheduled appearance at an event celebrating university athletes less than an hour before it started.

It remained unclear whether a scheduled meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg later would go ahead.

Joe Biden's health is under minute scrutiny as he runs for a second term in 2024. He would be 86 by the time he left office if he wins re-election.

