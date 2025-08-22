"Trump 2028" Caps At White House Merch Room Teases 3rd Term Re-run

US President Donald Trump was recently seen showing off "Trump 2028" caps to foreign leaders at the White House, in a series of acts that have left his supporters confused whether he would, or not, contest for a third term. In what is being billed as Trump's personal touch to the White House, a video offers a glimpse into a room near his Oval Office that the President has dedicated to MAGA (Make America Great Again) merchandise.

The collection featured MAGA caps, towels, cufflinks, books, candles, and a bowl, the video showed. Trump was seen showing off his collection to Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev, who was in the US earlier this month to sign an agreement with the Armenian leader to end their decades-old conflict.

He particularly picked the "Trump 2028" cap and showed it to Aliyev, cracking a joke about running for a third term: "Everybody wants me to run, including us."

"President includes a fashionable array of MAGA gear with a variety of types, colours, and slogans. The MAGA hat is the best-selling in history, and the President enjoys sharing the joyful experience of choosing the perfect hat with foreign dignitaries and guests," a CNN video cited White House spokesperson Anna Kelly as saying.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had also visited the merchandise room during their visit to the White House, showed a photo shared by Margo Martin, the White House Communications Adviser.

Trump has been teasing his return to the White House for a third time despite the US Constitution allowing not more than two terms to a president. His mixed indications have left his supporters confused about whether he would contest again.

The President had in March said he wasn't joking about seeking a third term and there were "methods" to surpass the Constitutional restriction, but told NBC News in May that he "wasn't looking forward" to a third term. "I'm looking to have four great years and turn it over to somebody, ideally a great Republican, a great Republican to carry it forward," he had said, and suggested Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio could be great successors.