6 Protein-Rich Superfoods That Must Definitely Be In Your Kitchen

Protein-rich superfoods like eggs can be great for weight loss

Superfoods are nutrient rich foods which help you to improve health and overall well-being. They have got disease fighting properties and are known to reduce certain types of chronic diseases by strengthening the immune system. They are an essential part of a healthy lifestyle. Superfoods are dense in protein, fibre, vitamins, and many the other nutrients. Some of the most popular superfoods are already there in your kitchen. You will be surprised to know but foods like ghee, leafy green vegetables, coconut oil, nuts and seeds can all be categorised as superfoods. In this article, we are going to talk about superfoods that are specifically a rich source of protein. Protein are the building blocks of the human body that can even aid weight loss.

Weight loss: Protein rich superfoods that you can have regularly

1. Eggs: Eggs can right be considered as the ideal food for keto diet. They are rich in protein and healthy fat that can provide your body with a number of health benefits. While egg whites are rich in protein, it is the egg yolk that contains other essential nutrients like Vitamin A, lutein and zeaxanthin. So, make sure you eat whole eggs for your daily dose of protein and good health.

2. Poultry: Poultry products like chicken is rich in protein. The breast meat is the leanest part of a bird, which has got fewer calories than thigh or wing meat and only 6 grams of fat. Darker thigh meat has got more iron and zinc, but slightly less protein and more saturated fat.

3. Dairy: Casein is the optimal protein provided by dairy products. Casein protein helps in preventing breakdown of muscles. Milk, yogurt and cheese are all a good source of both protein and fat. What's more is that yogurt is a probiotic that provides good bacteria to your gut. Eating probiotics regularly can be beneficial for your digestion.

4. Soy: Foods like tofu, soy milk, and soy nuts, are made out of whole soybeans. These soy foods are low in saturated fat and high in protein. Soy protein can help in muscle building muscles. Additionally, soy foods contain a complete amino acid profile. Amino acids are the organic compounds that combine to form protein. This helps the body to break down food, regulate immune function and building muscles.

5. Fish: Six ounces of fishes like sardines, anchovies, salmon and mackerel can provide you around 40 grams of protein. These fatty fishes contain omega-3 fatty acids, which are crucial for the functioning of brain and heart health.

6. Nuts: Nuts like peanuts, cashews are rich in protein and healthy fats. Almonds provide protein to your body, plus they are high in calcium, as well as fibre, magnesium and vitamin E.

7. Seeds: Pumpkin seeds, squash seeds, sunflower seeds and sesame seeds are some of the protein-rich seeds you should include in your diet. Along with the high protein, your body also gets fibre, magnesium, copper and monosaturated fat from these nutritious seeds.

