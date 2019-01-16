Sesame Seeds For Type 2 Diabetes: How This Winter Superfood May Help Diabetics

Highlights Sesame seeds warm the body from inside and boost energy Sesame seeds are rich in protein and fibre which makes them filling Sesame seeds are rich healthy fats which help Type 2 diabetes patients

Diabetes is a health condition characterised by erratic levels of blood sugar in the body. It occurs when either when the body produces little or no insulin hormone, or when the body is not able to process the blood sugar effectively. While the first condition is known as Type 1 diabetes, the second condition is known as Type 2 diabetes. Patients of diabetes need to be very careful of what they include in their ever day meals, as anything that is too sugary or too high in calories, can lead to a spike in the levels of blood sugar or hyperglycemia, resulting in symptoms like fatigue or feelings of tiredness and other health implications. Diabetes patients are often advised to eat only healthy food and more often, in order to prevent sudden spikes or dips in the levels of their blood and white sesame is one winter food that may help diabetics during winters.

Sesame seeds or til are tiny, white seeds that are included in a number of winter sweet preparations, including til ke ladoo and gajak. This is because sesame seeds are said to have a warming effect on the body and hence, may protect it from the chilly weather. Other than that, sesame seeds are a source of energy as well. The winter chill may make you feel fatigued more often and consuming sesame seeds in your meals may remedy that by giving the body a boost of energy. But did you know that eating sesame seeds may also help you regulate blood sugar levels during the winters? Let's see how!

Sesame Seeds for Diabetes: They protect the body against winter chill and also boost energy

Sesame Seeds To Remedy Symptoms Of Type 2 Diabetes

Sesame seeds are rich in protein and fibre, both of which are satiating nutrients, which keep hunger pangs at bay. A 100 gm portion of white sesame seeds contains 12 gm of fibre and 18 gm of protein (as per USDA data), which means and consuming these seeds may ensure slow release of glucose in the blood, thus preventing any spikes in blood sugar. Sesame seeds are also rich in magnesium- 1 100 gm portion contains 351 mg magnesium (as per USDA data). A number of diabetes patients tend to have a deficiency of magnesium in their body, as higher blood glucose levels lead to frequent urination and the mineral is often passed out from the body in urine.

A magnesium deficiency may lead to problems during the winter as it may prevent proper blood circulation. Additionally, sesame seeds have been known to reduce blood sugar levels. A 2011 study published in the journal Clinical Nutrition showed that people who consumed sesame oil had the greatest reduction in blood sugar levels over a course of 60 days of observation. Moreover, sesame seeds also contain good amounts of poly and monounsaturated fats. The former has been linked with a slower progression of Type 2 diabetes in patients. This is why sesame seeds make for ideal diabetic-friendly snacks during winters.

Add roasted sesame seeds to your salads and vegetarian or meat preparations or simply munch on them between meals to keep your blood sugar levels under check.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.