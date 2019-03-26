7 Superfoods That Are A Must For 40 Plus: Decoding Lifestyle And Weight Loss Tips

It is important to stay fit and active after the age of 40

With every step that you take ahead in your chronological age, your nutritional needs change. In your 20s and 30s, your metabolism is faster as compared to when you reach your 40s. And if you are trying to lose weight, it is going to be even more challenging. Women need to be extra careful about their nutritional requirements after the age of 40 as they are nearing menopause. Hormonal changes that take place at this age play a vital role in determining your mood, weight, physical and mental health.

Nutritionist Dr Neha Dhulla recommends regular exercise as a must for people above 40. Stick to a particular diet and fitness program long enough to get desired results on time. "40 is the age when you should focus on your overall well-being. Make sure that you stay active, get proper nutrition, drink plenty of water and go for vacations for a healthy and happy life," she tells DoctorNDTV.

Lifestyle tips for 40 plus

1. Stay Active: Include any sport or workout regime that you enjoy in your routine, and do it at least 4 times a week. It will help you stay fit and active.

2. Nutrition: Nutrition plays a very important role at 40. Make sure that you eat in moderation and restrict consumption of junk/ processed foods/ alcohol/ smoking etc to a minimum.

3. Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated as chances of urine infection are higher after the age of 40.

4. Travel and take vacations: It is very important to rejuvenate yourself from time-to-time as most of you are juggling multiple responsibilities at this age.

5. Health check-ups: Prevention is better than cure. 40 is the right age to start with annual health check-ups even if you are not suffering from any diseases.

Make sure you eat nutritious foods and exercise regularly after the age of 40

Photo Credit: iStock

Superfoods that are a must for the 40 plus

People at the age of 40 and later must include the following foods in their diet in a healthy pattern for good health and disease prevention.

1. Almonds: Almonds contain healthy fats (monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats) and make for a great snack to munch on.

2. Fibre: Vegetables rich in fibre like cabbage, broccoli, beetroots, carrots etc must be a part of your diet. They help in stabilising blood sugar levels and should be a part of your diet.

3. Carrots: One of the richest sources of Vitamin A, carrots are great for your skin and vision. Also beta carotene in carrots help in reducing acne and wrinkles.

4. Chia seeds: One of the highest sources of fibre, chia seeds are a great way to get your omega -3 fatty acids that are heart-friendly. If you are 40 plus, eat chia seeds in moderate quantities regularly.

5. Berries: Berries like raspberries and blueberries are rich in anti-oxidants that help in reducing inflammation in the body.

6. Oats: Oats are a great source of fibre and have a low glycemic index. They help in regulating blood sugar and insulin levels.

7. Quinoa: Quinoa is rich in protein and fibre and is great for improving digestion and satiety. Also quinoa is gluten-free. People with gluten intolerance can easily load up on this healthy grain.

(Dr Neha Dhulla is Manager - Clinical Practices and Nutrition, at Digestive Health Institute by Dr. Muffi.)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

