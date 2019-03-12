Did You Know These Superfoods Can Actually Help You Control High Blood Pressure?

Oats contain a type of fiber called beta-glucan, which can help lower high blood pressure.

High blood pressure or hypertension is a chronic medical condition which affects the heart. High blood pressure has no warning symptoms and therefore, the condition is also called the "silent killer". It is very important to manage high blood pressure. If not treated on time, it could put a person at a risk of several heart diseases like heart stroke, and kidney diseases. Fortunately, some medications, dietary changes, regular physical activity and other lifestyle modifications can reduce high blood pressure. The other way out can be to keep a constant check on your blood pressure. When it comes to diet, let us have a look at some foods which have the track record of lowering high blood pressure.

These superfoods can help manage high blood pressure well:

1. Oatmeal

Oats contain a type of fiber called beta-glucan, which can help reduce blood cholesterol levels and can also lower high blood pressure. You can have oats for your morning breakfast. You can even add berries or other fruits to enhance the flavour of your dish.

2. Sweet potato

Three essential minerals; potassium, calcium and magnesium help relax the blood vessel walls. Therefore, you should fill your diet with these crucial micronutrients. Sweet potato is one of the best sources of dietary potassium. You can have it roasted or as an evening snack.

3. Leafy green vegetables

Leafy green vegetables are rich in nitrates, which help manage high blood pressure well. You must include vegetables like broccoli, spinach, mustard greens, cabbage and cauliflower in your diet.

4. Bananas

Another potassium-rich food that be helpful if you have high blood pressure is bananas. Bananas are a rich source of potassium which is vital for regulating blood pressure. You can add bananas in your fruit platter or in your smoothies.

5. Garlic

Garlic is a natural antibiotic and anti-fungal food that should be in your diet if you have high blood pressure. The main active ingredient in garlic, allicin, is often responsible for many health benefits. Garlic can enhance the flavor of many savory meals, including stir-fries, tea, milk, salads, soups, and omelets. Using garlic instead of salt which can be beneficial for the heart health.

6. Beetroots

If you are battling with hypertension, you must include red mouth-watering beetroot in your diet. You can consume it in the form of salads, juice or even eat it raw.

7. Dark chocolate

Good news for the chocolate lovers! Flavonoids, an organic compound which is found in cocoa, are also shown to increase the production of nitric oxide in your system, which dilates your blood vessels and helps manage hypertension.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.